GoldHaven Scales Up Its Hunt for the Next Big BC Discovery

The same airborne technology that helped refine a major Idaho copper discovery is now flying over a 100%-owned district in northern British Columbia — and the survey just got 30% bigger.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider Market Commentary -- There is a moment in the life of almost every district-scale discovery when the story stops being about a single rock sample and starts being about the system underneath it. GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) appears to be approaching that moment at its flagship Magno Project, and the Company has just made a decision that says a great deal about how seriously it takes the ground beneath its feet: it expanded its airborne geophysical survey by roughly 30%, from a planned 1,741 line-kilometres to approximately 2,237 line-kilometres.

That is not a rounding error. It is a deliberate widening of the lens, and it is happening at a property in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia that GoldHaven owns outright.

Why a bigger survey actually matters

Surface sampling tells you where mineralization breaks through to daylight. Airborne geophysics tells you where it might be hiding. At Magno, the surface story is already compelling — recent rock sampling returned values up to 2,370 grams per tonne silver, 6,550 parts per million tungsten, and 334 parts per million indium. Those are the kinds of numbers that get a geologist’s attention. But high-grade surface rock by itself does not make a mine. What makes a mine is a system: structural controls, intrusive contacts, alteration corridors, and feeder zones that connect what you can see at surface to what you cannot.

That is precisely what the expanded survey is built to chase. By extending coverage from 1,741 to 2,237 line-kilometres, GoldHaven is pushing its high-resolution magnetic dataset across a broader north-south mineralized corridor — one defined by carbonate and sedimentary rocks sitting in contact with intrusive granitic units. In exploration terms, that contact zone is exactly the kind of address where carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs), tungsten-bearing skarns, and porphyry-style systems tend to set up shop. GoldHaven is no longer just sampling the outcrops; it is mapping the plumbing.

The survey is being flown at 100-metre line spacing across roughly 344 lines averaging about 6.5 kilometres each, generating a detailed magnetic picture capable of resolving fault structures, lithological boundaries, intrusive geometries, and potential mineralized trends in areas where outcrop is sparse. In a district this large, that subsurface visibility is the difference between drilling on a hunch and drilling on a target.

Highlights

Expanded airborne survey increased to approximately 2,237 line-kilometres from the previously announced 1,741 line-kilometre program

Survey designed to support a planned 5,000-metre 2026 diamond drill program targeting the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zones

Expanded coverage across prospective CRD, tungsten-bearing skarn, and porphyry-style mineralized corridors

High-grade surface sampling includes values up to 2,370 g/t Ag and 6,550 ppm tungsten (W)

Dias’ QMAGT technology was utilized in geophysical targeting work associated with the Hercules Metals Leviathan discovery in Idaho



For a more in-depth look at Goldhaven Resources review the report here



The technology doing the flying

The survey is being completed by Dias Airborne Limited using its proprietary QMAGT — Quantum Magnetic Gradiometry Tensor — system. The shorthand version: this is not your standard magnetic survey. QMAGT is a helicopter-borne full tensor magnetic gradiometry platform built around SQUID (superconducting quantum interference device) sensor technology. Where conventional magnetics measure the strength of the Earth’s magnetic field, QMAGT measures the full tensor — the directional and structural gradients of that field — which gives geologists a far richer read on subsurface structure, alteration, and concealed intrusive systems.

It is also a system with a track record that GoldHaven is happy to point to. Dias’ technology featured in the geophysical targeting work associated with Hercules Metals Corp.’s Leviathan porphyry copper discovery in western Idaho — one of the more talked-about new copper discoveries in the United States in recent years, and a system advanced enough to attract a strategic investment from Barrick. GoldHaven says it selected Dias in part because of the geological similarities between Magno’s evolving CRD-skarn-porphyry system and the Leviathan setting, where the same class of advanced airborne geophysics helped refine concealed drill targets.

“This expanded airborne program represents a major advancement in our systematic approach to unlocking the district-scale potential at Magno,” said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. He noted that the same next-generation system deployed at Leviathan is now being used to strengthen the Company’s ability to define and prioritize high-confidence drill targets ahead of a planned 2026 campaign focused on the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zones.

It is worth being clear-eyed here: geological analogy is a starting hypothesis, not a guarantee. Magno is not Leviathan, and no airborne survey has ever pulled an ounce of metal out of the ground. What the Hercules comparison establishes is that the tool has earned its credibility on a system of genuine consequence — and that GoldHaven is choosing to run its targeting process the way the serious players do.

Pointing toward the drill

All of this geophysical work is in service of a concrete near-term objective: a planned 5,000-metre 2026 diamond drill program targeting the Magno, Kuhn, and D Zones. The sequence GoldHaven is following is the disciplined one. Surface geochemistry and historical datasets feed the survey design. The survey generates a magnetic model. That model gets integrated with geological mapping, historical drilling, and ongoing 3D modelling. And only then does the drill go in the ground — ideally on targets the Company can rank by confidence rather than by guesswork.

That integration step is where the expanded coverage pays off. More line-kilometres mean more of the prospective corridor gets imaged before targeting decisions are locked in. For a 5,000-metre program — a meaningful but finite amount of drilling — the quality of target selection is everything. Metres spent on a well-defined geophysical anomaly with a coherent geological story behind it are worth far more than metres spent on a guess.

The technical and scientific information in GoldHaven’s disclosure was reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a consultant to the Company.

A flagship inside a broader portfolio

Magno is GoldHaven’s centerpiece, but it is not the whole picture. The Company is a Canadian junior explorer focused on prospective projects across North and South America. Alongside Magno, GoldHaven holds the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project, also in British Columbia, and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, plus a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil. That spread gives the Company more than one way to create value — but the airborne expansion makes plain where the immediate focus sits. Magno is the project being de-risked toward the drill bit right now.

The metal suite at Magno is itself part of the appeal. Silver, lead, and zinc CRD mineralization speaks to the precious-and-base-metal story. The tungsten-bearing skarn component plugs directly into the critical minerals theme that has reshaped North American mining policy, with Western governments increasingly anxious about supply chains concentrated outside their borders. And the interpreted porphyry-related centres are the wildcard — the kind of large-tonnage upside that turns an exploration story into a discovery story. The expanded survey is designed to throw light on all three.

How Magno sits among its peers

For investors trying to place GoldHaven in context, a handful of other names help frame the landscape — not as equivalents, but as reference points for the kind of work, geology, and market the Company is operating in.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) is the most direct geographic comparison, advancing its own district-scale, 100%-owned project in the very same Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. Cassiar Gold is further along the curve — it engaged Ausenco to deliver a Preliminary Economic Assessment on its bulk-tonnage Taurus deposit, targeted for the third quarter of 2026 — which makes it a useful illustration of how a Cassiar-district asset can progress from drilling toward economic studies.

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) operates in northern BC’s Toodoggone District and offers a window into what institutional validation can look like for a BC precious-metals developer. The Company recently closed a roughly C$44 million strategic financing anchored by a C$38.7 million investment from AngloGold Ashanti, with existing shareholder Centerra Gold participating — a reminder that major producers are actively writing cheques for quality British Columbia ground.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQX: FWEDF) is the closest read on Magno’s critical-minerals angle. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is advancing the Mactung tungsten project in the Yukon — among the largest high-grade undeveloped tungsten deposits globally — and recently attracted a C$61.5 million strategic investment that included Japan’s JX Advanced Metals. Fireweed’s trajectory underscores the strategic premium the market is increasingly willing to assign to domestic tungsten, the same critical metal that turns up in Magno’s surface sampling.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is the natural bookend to the GoldHaven story, because it is the discovery where Dias’ QMAGT targeting work was deployed. Hercules’ Leviathan porphyry copper system in Idaho has delivered standout drill intercepts and drawn a strategic investment from Barrick — the very precedent GoldHaven cites for choosing the same geophysical approach at Magno. It is the clearest example of what high-resolution airborne targeting can contribute when a district-scale system is being defined.

None of these companies is GoldHaven, and each carries its own risks, timelines, and capital structure. But together they sketch the neighborhood: district-scale BC exploration, critical-minerals demand, advanced geophysical targeting, and a market that has rewarded juniors able to convert good ground into defined, drillable targets.

The bottom line

GoldHaven did not need to expand the Magno survey. The fact that it chose to — adding nearly 500 line-kilometres of coverage before committing to a 5,000-metre drill program — is the most informative part of this announcement. It signals a Company that would rather spend more to understand the system than less to rush the drill. Whether Magno ultimately delivers a discovery is a question only the drill can answer, and exploration remains a high-risk pursuit where most targets do not become mines. But the process GoldHaven is running — proven targeting technology, a high-grade surface signature, a district-scale land package, and a disciplined path from geophysics to drill targets — is the kind that gives an exploration story its best possible shot.

The survey is in the air. The targets are being built. And the 2026 drill program is where the thesis gets tested.

For full project detail and ongoing updates, visit GoldHaven’s Equity Insider landing page: equity-insider.com/goh-landing/

Contact:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

604-265-2873

————————————————

Sources:

GoldHaven Resources Corp., “GoldHaven Expands District-Scale Airborne Survey at Magno to 2,237 Line-Kilometres to Advance 2026 Drill Targeting,” company release dated May 28, 2026, distributed via GlobeNewswire May 28, 2026. Dias Airborne Limited / Hercules Metals project reference: diasgeo.com/portfolio-items/hercules_metals/ Cassiar Gold Corp. news release, April 2, 2026 (Ausenco PEA engagement, Taurus deposit). Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. news release, February 26, 2026 (C$44M strategic financing; AngloGold Ashanti, Centerra). Fireweed Metals Corp. / MINING.COM, March 30, 2026 (C$61.5M strategic investment; JX Advanced Metals, Lundin Family Trusts). Hercules Metals Corp. news releases, 2025–2026 (Leviathan porphyry copper discovery, Barrick strategic investment).

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (“BAY”), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by GoldHaven Resources Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report “GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs” states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.