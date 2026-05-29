AB Amber Grid has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreement and a new internal loan agreement with UAB EPSO-G

AB Amber Grid has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreement with UAB EPSO-G and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Under the agreement, the parent company UAB EPSO-G assumes a loan of more than €42.8 million, which was granted under a loan agreement dated on 30 June of 2020 between AB Amber Grid and the EIB, intended to finance the construction of the Lithuania–Poland gas interconnector. The original loan repayment term was scheduled for the end of 2038.

Following the conclusion of the aforementioned tripartite agreement, AB Amber Grid entered into separate internal loan agreement with UAB EPSO-G under the same terms and conditions as those applicable to the original agreement between AB Amber Grid and the EIB.

This transaction ensures the continuity of financial obligations and contribute to effective management of the EPSO-G group’s capital structure, by concentrating the financing of the EPSO-G group of companies at the management company level.

AB Amber Grid is natural gas transmission system operator in Lithuania and is a part of the EPSO-G group of companies.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Eglė Krasauskienė, Head of Communication at AB Amber Grid

Tel: +370 637 06011, email: E.Krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt