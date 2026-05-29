EPSO-G has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreements and a new internal loan agreements with Amber Grid and Litgrid

New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania).

UAB EPSO-G has entered into a tripartite debt transfer agreement with AB Amber Grid and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Under the agreement, UAB EPSO-G assumes a loan of more than €42.8 million, which was granted under a loan agreement dated on 30 June of 2020 between AB Amber Grid and the EIB, intended to finance the development of the Lithuania–Poland gas interconnector. The original loan repayment term was scheduled for the end of 2038.

UAB EPSO-G has entered into a tripartite debt transfer agreement with AB Litgrid and the EIB. Under the terms of the agreement, UAB EPSO-G assumes a loan of €20 million that was granted under a loan agreement dated on 18 December of 2014, between AB Litgrid and the EIB, intended to finance the development of the Lithuania–Poland electricity interconnection. The original loan repayment date term was scheduled for the first half of 2031.

Following the conclusion of the aforementioned tripartite agreements, UAB EPSO-G entered into separate internal loan agreements with AB Amber Grid and AB Litgrid under the same terms and conditions as those applicable to the original agreements concluded by the subsidiary companies with the EIB.

These transactions ensure the continuity of financial obligations and contribute to effective management of the EPSO-G group’s capital structure, by concentrating the financing of the EPSO-G group of companies at the management company level.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt