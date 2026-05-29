Litgrid has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreement and a new internal loan agreement with EPSO-G

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) has entered into a tripartite loan transfer agreement with UAB EPSO-G and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Under the terms of the agreement, UAB EPSO-G assumes a loan of €20 million that was granted under a loan agreement dated on 18 December of 2014, between Litgrid AB and the EIB, intended to finance the development of the Lithuania–Poland electricity interconnection. The original loan repayment date term was scheduled for the first half of 2031.

Following the conclusion of the aforementioned tripartite agreement, Litgrid entered into the internal loan agreement with UAB EPSO-G under the same terms and conditions as those applicable to the original agreement between Litgrid and the EIB.

This transaction ensures the continuity of financial obligations and contributes to effective management of the EPSO-G group’s capital structure, by concentrating the financing of the EPSO-G group of companies at the management company level.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Project manager, Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu