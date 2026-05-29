Fleet Management Market to Reach USD 88.74 Billion by 2035 as EV Adoption and E-commerce Logistics Accelerate Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fleet Management Market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.48% from 2026 to 2035, from its 2025 valuation of USD 25.04 billion to USD 88.74 billion.

The market’s growth is driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, which is creating new fleet management requirements around charging infrastructure integration, battery health monitoring, energy cost management, and range optimisation globally.





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E-commerce Delivery Fleet Expansion to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The main factors driving the growth structure of the market for fleet management include the exceptional increase in the volume of deliveries through e-commerce services, which results in an increase in the number of commercial vehicles in the logistics operators’ fleets as well as an increase in the performance standards of fleet management systems. Electric truck manufacturers have created a new cycle for investing in fleet management technologies because companies that will use electric trucks need a way to manage their recharging infrastructure.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Solutions dominated with approximately 65.10% of revenues in 2025 due to the central commercial value of integrated fleet management software platforms globally. Services are the fastest-growing component at a CAGR of 15.20% through 2035 due to the growing complexity of fleet management technology ecosystems including multi-vendor telematics hardware globally.

By Vehicle Type

Commercial vehicles held approximately 73.80% in 2025 due to the high adoption of advanced automotive technologies across logistics globally. Passenger vehicles are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 14.80% owing to rising consumer preference for connected, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced personal vehicles globally.

By Deployment Type

The cloud led with approximately 63.40% in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 15.32%. The segment’s growth is driven by the advantages of cloud-based fleet management platform delivery are so compelling across operational, economic, and technical dimensions globally.

By Communication Technology

The cellular systems dominated with approximately 60.20% share in 2025 due to their widespread adoption in connected vehicle platforms and real-time data transmission globally. GNSS is the fastest-growing communication technology at a CAGR of 14.40% owing to rising demand for high-precision navigation and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) globally.

By Industry Vertical

Transportation & logistics dominated with approximately 41.08% share in 2025 due to the increasing adoption of fleet management, route optimization, real-time vehicle tracking, and connected transportation technologies. Oil & gas is the fastest-growing vertical at a CAGR of 14.10% owing to rising deployment of remote asset monitoring and vehicle tracking globally.

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Regional Insights

The North American region was the market leader in terms of the global fleet management market share during 2025 due to having the U.S. as its biggest market, which accounted for an estimated 87.5% share in North American revenues, being the largest commercial vehicles market in the world and having the best adoption of fleet management technology. The dominance of the North American region is attributed to the strictness of the rule set by the FMCSA on the usage of electronic logging devices.

The U.S. Fleet Management Market is forecasted to have a market valuation of around USD 8.71 billion by 2025 and to reach around USD 30.52 billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 13.21%. These estimations have been made based on the increasing need for regulations that include FMCSA’s mandate on electronic logging devices, increasing fuel and labor costs to maintain return on investments using operational efficiency technologies, growth in electric vehicles usage making way for management, and last-mile delivery solutions.

The Europe fleet management market was valued at USD 7.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.84 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2026 to 2035. Driven by stringent EU regulations, increasing adoption of digital fleet monitoring solutions, and rising demand for emissions tracking and compliance technologies across commercial transportation sectors.

The Asia Pacific is emerging to be the fastest growing region for fleet management due to the fact that China, India, and Southeast Asia have the biggest e-commerce delivery market that is also growing at the fastest rate, resulting in immense growth in their fleet management market.

Key Players:

Samsara Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Verizon Connect

Trimble Inc.

Omnitracs

Webfleet Solutions

Teletrac Navman

Motive

Lytx Inc.

Spireon

Azuga

Fleetio

Mix Telematics

Actia Group

Masternaut

Daimler FleetBoard

Microlise Group plc

Transics International

Trackunit A/S

G7 Networks

Recent Developments:

2025: Samsara announced expanded AI-powered fleet safety capabilities including automatic detection of mobile phone use while driving, seatbelt compliance monitoring, drowsiness detection through eye-tracking camera analysis, and predictive risk scoring that identifies high-risk trip segments before incidents occur, expanding the fleet safety value proposition beyond reactive accident analysis.

2025: Geotab expanded its electric vehicle fleet management capabilities with dedicated EV dashboards incorporating charging session management, state-of-charge trend analysis, battery health tracking, and charging cost reporting for fleet operators managing mixed ICE and battery-electric vehicle deployments, positioning the platform for the accelerating commercial EV transition.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Analysis & Fleet Cost Optimization Metrics – helps you understand fleet software pricing models, subscription-based platform trends, hardware installation costs, maintenance expenditure, and benchmarking analysis across leading fleet management providers.

– helps you understand fleet software pricing models, subscription-based platform trends, hardware installation costs, maintenance expenditure, and benchmarking analysis across leading fleet management providers. Regulatory Compliance & Transportation Safety Metrics – helps you evaluate transportation safety regulations, driver compliance requirements, electronic logging device (ELD) mandates, fleet emission standards, and fuel efficiency policies across major countries.

– helps you evaluate transportation safety regulations, driver compliance requirements, electronic logging device (ELD) mandates, fleet emission standards, and fuel efficiency policies across major countries. Trade Analysis & Telematics Supply Chain Metrics – helps you identify import-export trends for telematics hardware, tracking devices, and fleet management solutions while analyzing major importing/exporting countries and supply chain movement patterns globally.

– helps you identify import-export trends for telematics hardware, tracking devices, and fleet management solutions while analyzing major importing/exporting countries and supply chain movement patterns globally. AI-Based Fleet Analytics & Connected Vehicle Metrics – helps you uncover opportunities in predictive maintenance, AI-powered fleet analytics, IoT-enabled vehicle monitoring, GPS/GNSS tracking systems, and connected vehicle integration technologies.

– helps you uncover opportunities in predictive maintenance, AI-powered fleet analytics, IoT-enabled vehicle monitoring, GPS/GNSS tracking systems, and connected vehicle integration technologies. EV Fleet Management & Autonomous Mobility Metrics – helps you analyze developments in electric fleet optimization, charging infrastructure integration, autonomous fleet operations, ADAS technologies, and intelligent transportation management solutions.

– helps you analyze developments in electric fleet optimization, charging infrastructure integration, autonomous fleet operations, ADAS technologies, and intelligent transportation management solutions. Competitive Landscape & Fleet Technology Innovation Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of major fleet management companies based on technology advancements, software capabilities, telematics integration, geographic presence, and recent strategic developments globally.

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