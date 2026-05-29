Genesis Global Named Finalist for Two 2026 Global Markets Choice Awards

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global has been named a finalist for two honors at the prestigious 2026 Global Markets Choice Awards, presented by Markets Media magazine. The company is a contender in the Best in Fixed Income and Best in Post-Trade categories.

The nominations recognize how Genesis enables the safe scaling of AI in capital markets, multiple advances in its pre- and post-trade solutions and growth of the company in the last year. Genesis now works with nearly 30 banks, brokers, asset managers, trading venues and clearinghouses, including strategic investors Bank of America, BNY and Citi.

“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us to solve some of their most complex challenges,” said James Harrison, CEO and co-founder at Genesis Global. “By turning innovative ideas into AI-driven solutions that create competitive advantage, Genesis helps capital markets firms move faster, with greater confidence. We’re proud of what our team and our clients have built together.”

Enabling AI in capital markets — with governance built in

Genesis provides the technology foundation capital markets firms require to overcome AI’s limitations in producing compliant, secure and scalable software applications. Its component-driven framework creates inherent guardrails for AI, including deterministic processing paths, entitlements management, immutable audit trails and full observability. These and other controls in Genesis make AI a predictable, governable tool capable of generating production-ready software solutions, not just prototypes.

With Genesis, AI creates competitive advantage in two key areas:

Transforming how software gets built: AI-driven tooling enables business users, not just developers, to build enterprise-grade, production-ready applications. By combining its proven, industry-specific components with precision-guided AI, Genesis delivers what others only promise – a new, efficient way for business and IT to rapidly progress from prototypes to production-ready applications with the performance and governance demanded by capital markets.

Advanced automation with Agentic AI: Genesis components provide native ability for embedding AI agents into any application. These agents dramatically reduce manual touchpoints in financial processes by assisting users to execute complex data and workflow operations efficiently and accurately without loss of control.

Through Model Context Protocol (MCP) and other standards, Genesis solutions are also accessible to agentic ecosystems that enable AI-driven processes spanning multiple applications.

“The capital markets industry is at an inflection point with AI, but compliance and other hurdles restrict broad-scale deployment,” said Tej Sidhu, President and Chief Product Officer at Genesis Global. “What we’ve built at Genesis isn’t just AI access. It’s AI with the guardrails that financial institutions need to operate with confidence and control. Our clients can move from prototype to production because AI governance and auditability are in the foundation of the technology, not bolted on afterwards.”

Driving innovation in fixed income trading and operations

Genesis has become the technology partner of choice for some of the most significant fixed income trading services to launch in recent years, valued for its ability to move rapidly from proof of concept to production-ready service.

Neptune Networks, the fixed-income axe data service, runs on Genesis, processing more than one billion FIX messages per day from 33 global dealers to their buyside clients. Genesis also serves as technology provider to clearinghouses and some of the newest swaps execution facilities (SEFs).

For banks and brokers, Genesis addresses a wide range of pre- and post-trade functions in fixed income, including:

Dealer platforms that broaden distribution and improve client experience through digital access to trading services

that broaden distribution and improve client experience through digital access to trading services Sales trader workflows that bring structure and automation to quoting and order booking

that bring structure and automation to quoting and order booking Order and trade management solutions that consolidate liquidity, positions and order flow across multiple systems

solutions that consolidate liquidity, positions and order flow across multiple systems Reporting and reconciliation tools that match trades, reconcile data and support automated client and regulatory reporting

Asset managers work with Genesis to build tailored solutions that help fixed income traders, analysts and portfolio managers assess opportunity and risk and turn insight into action quickly.

The company’s Primary Bond Issuance solution, which helps asset managers compete for allocations in the primary bond market, expanded significantly in 2025. In collaboration with T. Rowe Price, Genesis added bond deal roadshow tracking and developed an algorithm to produce a composite record of each deal’s complete structure — consolidating deal-, tranche- and security-level details into a single, clean transaction record.

Transforming post-trade technology — without starting from scratch

Modernizing post trade technologies is a major opportunity for capital markets firms to improve operational efficiency, deliver better client service, reduce risk and achieve a stronger compliance posture. Genesis’s modular, component-driven framework allows clients to connect disparate post-trade systems, automate manual processes and replace legacy platforms with tailored, modern applications without the disruption of a full-scale rebuild.

Core post-trade offerings from Genesis include:

Trade Allocation Manager (TAM): A multi-asset class middle office solution, TAM offers a highly configurable alternative to all-in-one vendor platforms, helping firms centralize and automate post-trade processing, including allocation, confirmation and fee calculation.

A multi-asset class middle office solution, TAM offers a highly configurable alternative to all-in-one vendor platforms, helping firms centralize and automate post-trade processing, including allocation, confirmation and fee calculation. Real-time reconciliation: Supports high-volume one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many reconciliations, with customizable tolerances, multi-tiered matching rules and tools to resolve breaks efficiently.

Supports high-volume one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many reconciliations, with customizable tolerances, multi-tiered matching rules and tools to resolve breaks efficiently. Custody platform: Enables banks and brokers to offer or upgrade custody services with a modern, automated platform designed to maximize efficiency and minimize cost.

Enables banks and brokers to offer or upgrade custody services with a modern, automated platform designed to maximize efficiency and minimize cost. Regulatory reporting: Tailored solutions to automate regulatory reporting obligations across global jurisdictions.

The winners of the awards will be announced by Markets Media on June 4th.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its AI-native software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis Application Platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

Media contact:

Alex Paidas, Corporate Communications, Genesis Global

alex.paidas@genesis.global +1 646 246 4889