NordVPN redefines digital protection with a next-generation antivirus and advanced VPN in one app

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN today announces that it is bringing its next-generation antivirus capabilities to the forefront alongside its VPN, reflecting how digital threats evolve beyond malicious files alone. NordVPN now presents its protection offering as an all-in-one digital security app built around three core pillars: the world’s most advanced VPN (connect), the next-generation antivirus (protect), and other features, such as Dark Web Monitor™ (monitor).

For decades, traditional antivirus software has been defined primarily by its ability to detect malicious files. But many of the most common and damaging threats people face today do not rely on files at all. Phishing pages, fake online stores, scam messages, identity theft, and account takeover attempts increasingly depend on deception, compromised credentials, and social engineering rather than downloadable malware.

NordVPN responds to that reality by suggesting a new definition of the outdated antivirus concept for private customers. Rather than focusing only on reactive virus detection, the company’s next-generation antivirus is designed to help stop phishing, scams, and malware before they reach the device in real time, while complementing NordVPN’s core privacy and encryption capabilities.

“People still use the word ‘antivirus’ as shorthand for digital security, but the threats they need protection from have changed dramatically,” says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN . “This evolution reflects a simple belief: Modern protection should address the real risks people face online today, from phishing and scams to malicious downloads. Protection needs to evolve — without compromising the standard of privacy people expect from us.”

Broader protection in one app

“NordVPN emphasizes three core pillars: the world’s most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other features in an all-in-one digital security app. Such an approach reflects what users increasingly want from digital protection — stronger security, less complexity, and fewer separate tools to install and manage,” says Briedis.

NordVPN’s next-generation antivirus is built around proactive protection across a wider threat surface. This includes scam and phishing protection, malware protection, ad and tracker blocking, identity and account takeover protection, as well as file and device protection — tools designed to help users stay safer without adding complexity to their digital lives.

In April alone, NordVPN’s next-gen antivirus tool blocked 4.8M threats, with malware leading the pack (over 3M threats blocked).

Privacy-first security by design

Privacy remains central to how these protections are built. NordVPN’s security approach is designed around collecting the minimum signal required to make a threat decision, helping users stay protected without turning security software into a surveillance product.

That principle continues to guide the company’s detection technologies, including dedicated machine learning models for specific threat categories that improve accuracy and speed.

“Consumers should not have to choose between convenience, protection, and privacy,” says Briedis. “Our goal is to bring together advanced VPN technology and next-generation antivirus in one streamlined app experience that reduces complexity and better matches how people think about digital safety today.”

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is an all-in-one digital privacy and security app trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The NordVPN app combines the world’s most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other built-in security features, such as Dark Web Monitor™, designed to help users stay safer and more private online. NordVPN helps protect against phishing, scams, malicious websites, trackers, intrusive ads, and malware, while strengthening online privacy. For more information, visit nordvpn.com .

Contact:

Vilius Kardelis

vilius.kardelis@nordsec.com