Global AI Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results; Successfully Commercializes Agentic AI Platform with Large Enterprise Customers Across Multiple Industries

Company continues expanding enterprise deployments across pharmaceutical, insurance, retail, aviation, energy and utilities markets

Pursuing uplisting to a national securities exchange next year

New York, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), agentic products and solutions, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and provided a business update.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 477.8% to $143,838 for fiscal year 2025, compared to $24,896 in fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit increased 343.8% to $42,393, compared to $9,552 in the prior year period.

During December 2025, the Company commenced revenue-generating sales of its Agentic AI Platform through the execution of software license and platform contracts with six enterprise customers spanning multiple regulated and mission-critical industries, including pharmaceutical and life sciences, insurance, and retail. Several of these customers are among the largest enterprises in their respective sectors, with operations across Europe and globally.

Management believes these customers engagements validate the commercial viability, scalability, and operational readiness of the Company’s Agentic AI Platform across multiple enterprise environments and establish a foundation for continued enterprise customer acquisition and cross-industry expansion.

Enterprise Customer Deployment and Engagements

During 2025 and into 2026, the Company continued to expand customer deployments and customer engagements across regulated enterprise environments, including:

Deployed its Agentic AI Platform with one of Europe’s larger energy and utilities companies to enable near real-time pricing synchronization and orchestration of mission-critical commercial systems.

Implemented its Agentic AI Platform with a leading European insurance and asset management group to automate compliance-critical insurance back-office workflows.

Executed a contract to deploy its Agentic AI Platform with one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to automate regulatory monitoring, compliance reporting, and internal human resources operations.

Deployed its Agentic AI Platform with one of the world’s largest supermarket operators to automate supplier invoice lifecycle management across finance systems.

Implemented its Agentic AI Platform for automated invoice processing with a leading European insurance group operating in a highly regulated financial environment.

Completed a full production deployment of its Agentic AI Platform with a Fortune Global 500 pharmaceutical company across regulatory reporting and payroll workflows.

Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI, stated, “2025 marked a major inflection point for Global AI as we transitioned from development and early commercialization into enterprise-scale revenue generation. Revenue increased year-over-year, driven by the commercial launch of our Agentic AI Platform and the execution of six enterprise software license and platform agreements with large organizations operating across pharmaceutical, insurance and retail markets. These initial enterprise deployments validated the scalability, commercial viability and operational readiness of our platform within highly regulated and mission-critical environments. We believe these deployments also established important reference customers and repeatable deployment architectures that position us for continued expansion across industries and geographies.”

“That momentum has continued to accelerate throughout 2026 with additional enterprise deployments, production expansions and new customer contracts across pharmaceutical, insurance, aviation, retail, energy and utilities markets. Several deployments are now operating in live production environments supporting compliance workflows, financial operations, regulatory reporting and enterprise automation initiatives for large global organizations.”

“We also strengthened our European operating infrastructure during Q2 2026 by leasing a significantly larger office space in Bucharest, Romania. We believe this expansion significantly enhances our engineering capacity, customer delivery capabilities and operating leverage while positioning us to scale more efficiently across Europe through access to highly skilled and cost-effective technical talent.”

“We believe we have built a highly scalable enterprise AI business model and are now entering a phase of accelerated commercial growth. Our strategy is not only to add new enterprise customers, but also to expand within our existing customer base by upselling and scaling deployments across multiple countries and operating divisions within these large organizations. We plan to further strengthen and expand our sales organization across the United States and Europe to support growing market opportunities and customer demand. As enterprises increasingly move from AI experimentation into production-scale adoption, we believe Global AI is well positioned to capitalize on growing demand for governed, autonomous AI systems capable of rewiring complex business processes with measurable productivity and economic benefits.”

“In parallel, we are actively pursuing a potential uplisting to a national securities exchange next year as we continue increasing our public market visibility and institutional profile. We also continue evaluating strategic and accretive acquisition opportunities within the rapidly emerging agentic AI sector as part of our broader strategy to accelerate growth, expand our market position and create long-term shareholder value.”

About Global AI Inc.

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.global.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, statements regarding the expected timing, scope, performance, benefits, and potential expansion of the Company’s agentic AI platform deployment, the anticipated value of customer engagements, and the Company’s future operations and business prospects. Terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the customer’s ability to terminate or modify the engagement; delays or challenges in implementation or integration of the Company’s technology; the customer’s acceptance and continued use of the Company’s platform; changes in project scope or timing; regulatory, compliance, data governance, or cybersecurity requirements; competitive pressures; and general market and economic conditions. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: ir@global.ai

Phone: 212-671-1020