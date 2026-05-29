Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – the situation in the Middle East

Friday, May 29, 2026
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
Comments on the Arabian Gulf/Hormuz situation can be found on our home page www.nat.bm by scrolling down on the front page, to the "In the news" section.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd.
For further information please see our homepage www.nat.bm
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171