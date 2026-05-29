Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – the situation in the Middle East

 | Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited Nordic American Tankers Limited

 Friday, May 29, 2026


Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Comments on the Arabian Gulf/Hormuz situation can be found on our home page www.nat.bm by scrolling down on the front page, to the "In the news" section. 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                     


For further information please see our homepage www.nat.bm


Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


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