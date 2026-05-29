Big Ass Fans Unleashes Bison: The Ultimate Fusion of Power and Elegance

Lexington, Kentucky, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington, KY, May 29, 2026 – Big Ass Fans, a Madison Air company and pioneer in high-volume, low-speed fans, proudly unveils Bison, a new residential fan that combines powerful performance and sophisticated design to elevate outdoor living.

Building on the momentum of Mammoth, the company’s smart, outdoor-rated workhorse, Bison redefines airflow performance for both indoor and outdoor residential spaces. As temperatures climb, Bison and Mammoth bring together performance and style for comfort all season long.

Bison pairs understated elegance, sleek style, and a rich, warm finish with high-performance engineering. Beneath its refined exterior is a whisper-quiet motor capable of generating over 16,000 CFMs of steady, powerful airflow—delivering exceptional comfort without disruptive noise. Built to endure, Bison is UL wet-rated and crafted from premium materials to withstand rain, wind, heat, and humidity.

With seamless integration via Matter, it connects effortlessly to Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, putting intuitive, voice-activated control at your fingertips.

Available in natural black or oil-rubbed bronze hardware in three sizes – 60”, 72”, and 84” – Bison’s rich walnut finish pays homage to its namesake, the majestic creature of the grasslands. This design choice reflects our commitment to combining natural elegance with modern performance for a seamless integration into your space.

Bison's popular predecessor, Mammoth, delivers the same core performance in bold matte black or silver finishes, offering a more industrial, modern aesthetic.

“Most residential fans blend into the woodwork, but not Bison. We designed it to be noticed,” said Leah Larson, President at Big Ass Fans. “For more than 20 years, our fans have performed in the world’s most demanding industrial environments. With Bison, we’re bringing that same performance into the spaces people call home.

With prices starting at $1,600, Bison is a lasting investment in comfort, performance, and design -- built to elevate everyday living. For more information, visit bigassfans.com .

About Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer’s needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass Fans delivers comfort, style, and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans.com.

About Madison Air

Madison Air (NYSE: MAIR) is an air quality solutions provider for priority commercial and residential markets. Through its portfolio of trusted brands, including Addison, AprilAire, Big Ass Fans, Broan-NuTone, Nortek Air Solutions, Nortek Data Center Cooling and Reznor, the company helps customers improve performance, protect critical assets and create healthier indoor environments. Madison Air’s mission is to make the world safer, healthier and more productive through the power of better air.