Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund May 29, 2026

Announcement no. 296

Interim Report for the period January 1 – March 31, 2026

The Board of Directors today reviewed and adopted the attached Interim Report for the period 1 January to 31 March 2026.

The result before value adjustments and tax for the period 1 January to 31 March 2026 was a profit of TEUR 37.0, in line with expectations.

Total rental revenue excl. service charges amounts to EUR 1.093 million for the period January 1 to March 31, 2026, compared to EUR 1.036 million in the same period of 2025, a total increase of 5.5%.

Management assessed the value of the Group's properties at EUR 84.6 million as of 31 March 2026, compared to EUR 88.1 million as of 31 December 2025 (as announced in stock exchange announcement No. 295 dated 19 May 2026). This corresponds to a decrease in the value of the Group's investment properties of EUR 3.5 million during the period 1 January to 31 March 2026.

Equity was EUR 54.3 million as of 31 March 2026, corresponding to an equity ratio of 59.9%, compared to EUR 57.2 million and an equity ratio of 60.6% as of 31 December 2025. Equity decreased by EUR 2.9 million during the period, primarily due to the value adjustment of the properties.

Liquid reserves remained solid at EUR 3.3 million at the end of March 2026.





Outlook

For the 2026 financial year, the company continues to expect a result before value adjustments and tax in the range of TEUR 0 to 500, as announced in stock exchange announcement No. 293.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S.

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board

Attachment