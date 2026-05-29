Ipsos announces the creation of

an Advisory Board

chaired by Eileen Campbell

Paris, 29 May 2026 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the creation of an Advisory Board, a new independent body advising the Board of Directors and executive leadership on the long-term trends reshaping the insights industry, from the acceleration of artificial intelligence and the evolution of client expectations to the competitive dynamics of a rapidly changing market. This Advisory Board will bring an outside-in perspective and provide thinking and insights to the company's growth strategy, at the time where Ipsos is launching its Horizons plan to build an “Augmented Ipsos”.

The Board of Directors has appointed Eileen Campbell as Chair. A recognised figure in the global insights industry, Ms. Campbell served as Global CEO of Millward Brown and Chief Marketing Officer of IMAX, bringing both client and agency side perspective to the Advisory Board. Recruitment of Advisory Board members is now underway, with the first group expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. It will be composed of AI and technology experts, experienced client-side leaders, and science, economic and geopolitical thought leaders.

Laurence Stoclet, President of the Ipsos Board of Directors, commented: “The creation of an Advisory Board reflects Ipsos’ ambition to lead in an industry being reshaped by rapid change. Eileen brings credibility, deep industry expertise, and a truly independent perspective. I am confident that the Advisory Board will be a valuable asset as we shape the next chapter of our leadership in this new era”.

Eileen Campbell, Chair of the Ipsos Advisory Board added: “Ipsos has built a unique position in the global insights industry through its rigour, independence and international scale. I am honoured to chair this Advisory Board and to help bring an external, forward-looking and scientific perspective to Ipsos’ strategy and ambitions”.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

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