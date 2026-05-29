Hashed Invests in Global K-Beauty Brand Accelerator Concept B

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-investment with Nurihaus to Scale Korean Beauty Brands Across Global Markets; Hashed Leverages ADGM License to Bridge Korea and the Middle East

Hashed, a global blockchain and technology venture capital firm led by CEO Simon Kim, today announced a co-investment in Concept B (CEO Ellen Park), a Korea-born global beauty brand accelerator, alongside Nurihaus (CEO Aram Baek), a global K-beauty creator OS company. This marks Hashed's second investment in the K-beauty sector and is aimed at securing the operational and distribution infrastructure required for Korean-conceived brands to take root in overseas markets, including the United States and the Middle East. Following Hashed's acquisition of a financial services license from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in April 2026, the firm has been actively positioning itself as a bridge connecting Korean consumer brands with Middle Eastern markets, and the investment in Concept B is a direct extension of that strategy.

Founded in 2022, Concept B is a Korea-based global beauty brand accelerator that plans and develops in-house brands in Korea and scales them into global markets. Co-founders Ellen Park (CEO) and Su-Kyun Chung previously served as Global President and General Manager Korea, respectively, at U.S. clean beauty brand Farmacy Beauty, where they led the company's global growth through its acquisition by Procter & Gamble (P&G).

The company's first in-house brand, fvrts, is a daily skincare line built around plant-based ceramide as its core ingredient. Since its official launch in November 2025, fvrts has rapidly gained traction with influencers and consumers across leading magazines and retail channels in both Korea and the U.S. The full fvrts daily skincare lineup will roll out sequentially throughout 2026. Concept B's second in-house brand, DERMA APOTHEKO, a dermatological skincare line, is scheduled to launch later this year.

Co-investor Nurihaus operates a global creator pool of 1.5 million creators across more than 100 countries, along with NuriLounge, Korea's largest global creator community. fvrts is already available in the U.S. market through NuriGlow, Nurihaus’s retail platform. The partnership unites Concept B's U.S.-headquarters-level brand operating experience with Nurihaus’ global creator and retail infrastructure through Concept B as the connecting hub.

Through Hashed Global Management Limited (HGML) in Abu Dhabi, Hashed views the UAE and broader GCC region as the next strategic market for K-beauty — following the U.S. and Asia — and plans to support Concept B with local distribution and retail partnerships on the ground.

Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed, said, "K-beauty has moved beyond a passing trend and now stands at a turning point where Korean-conceived brands are rising to become a mainstream force in the global market. The collaboration between Concept B and Nurihaus is more than simply selling great brands abroad — it is the infrastructure that nurtures them into brands capable of enduring on the global stage. Built on our Middle East network, Hashed aims to serve as the bridge that extends this journey globally, from the United States all the way to the Middle East."Aram Baek, CEO of Nurihaus, said, "We have high expectations from the partnership between Concept B's founding team — with their exceptional global scale-up experience — and Nurihaus. We will serve as a strong foothold so that Concept B's carefully built in-house brands can enter the North American mainstream as quickly and decisively as possible, carried by Nurihaus’ global creator community and offline retail infrastructure."Ellen Park, CEO of Concept B, said, "Concept B is not simply a company that exports brands. We are a global beauty brand accelerator that designs operations, branding, and distribution together so that brands conceived in Korea can survive long-term in global markets. Starting with fvrts, we will expand in-house brands carrying Korea's sensibility and product competitiveness into the U.S., Middle East, and Asia, building brands that global consumers naturally choose." She added, "This partnership with Hashed and Nurihaus is a significant turning point that adds a Middle East-bound global network on top of our U.S. brand operating experience. Starting with fvrts, we will accelerate efforts to ensure that the brands built by Concept B find a natural place in the daily lives of consumers around the world."

About Hashed

Hashed partners with the founders shaping the next paradigm in blockchain, AI, and content, joining them from the earliest moments as technology redraws the boundaries of industries. Headquartered in Seoul and operating from five global hubs across San Francisco, Singapore, Bangkok, Bangalore, and Abu Dhabi, Hashed provides the capital, networks, and on-the-ground execution that help founders move beyond a single region and reach meaningful scale in global markets.

About concept_b

concept_b is a global beauty brand accelerator that develops, launches, and scales beauty brands built for global consumers from day one. With deep experience in both brand building and go-to-market execution, concept_b identifies emerging consumer trends and transforms innovative concepts into globally scalable brands that connect with consumers and achieve sustainable growth across key global markets. Learn more at https://concept-b.co.kr .

About Nurihaus

Nurihaus Inc. is a content and commerce infrastructure company that powers brands' expansion into global markets through its worldwide creator network. Since its founding in 2020, Nurihaus has connected brands and creators via Nurilounge, its global creator community platform, while accumulating proprietary performance data from real-world campaigns. Backed by a network of over 1.5 million global creators and collaborations with 400+ brands, the company operates creator marketing, cross-border commerce, and brand acceleration businesses on an AI-driven infrastructure. Proven first in K-beauty, Nurihaus is extending its global go-to-market model across consumer categories including food, fashion, and wellness, building a global creator ecosystem from its dual hubs in Seoul and New York. Learn more at https://www.nurihaus.com/.

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