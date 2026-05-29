ALK to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) today announced that the company’s Executive Vice President and CFO, Claus Steensen Sølje, is scheduled to present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City taking place from 2 - 4 June 2026 on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, at 7.35 AM EDT (13.35 PM CEST).

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy (‘AIT’) treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment