Military Laser Systems Market Size to Cross $14.06 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military Laser Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Military Laser Systems Market growth was estimated to be worth USD 6.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.74% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 14.06 billion.”

Rising Global Defense Budgets to Boost Market Growth Globally

The economics behind modern air defense is developing an inevitable force for the deployment of lasers in warfare. It makes sense economically for a country that needs to protect itself from a drone that costs a hundred dollars with just a dollar worth of electricity rather than firing off a fifty-thousand-dollar missile at it.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies (RTX Corporation)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Safran Electronics & Defense

MBDA Missile Systems

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rheinmetall AG

Israel Aerospace Industries

Saab AB

Coherent Corp.

II-VI Incorporated (Coherent)

High Energy Laser Systems (HELS)

Directed Energy Solutions United States

Aculight Corporation (Lockheed Martin)

Military Laser Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.08 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.74% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Laser Weapons, LIDAR, Laser Range Finders, Laser Designators, Others)

• By Technology (Solid-State Laser, Fiber Laser, Semiconductor Laser, Gas Laser, Others)

• By Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space)

• By Application (Defense, Homeland Security, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Laser Weapons accounted for the largest market share of 44% in 2025 owing to the accelerating deployment of directed energy weapons globally. The LIDAR segment is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2035, owing to its role across battlefield mapping, target detection, autonomous vehicle guidance, and precision fire control applications.

By Technology

Solid-State Laser accounted for the largest market share of 42% in 2025 due to their long operational heritage, established supply chains, and proven performance globally. Fiber laser systems are projected to have the highest compound annual growth rate through 2035 due to their ability to provide high-quality beams even at high power levels and small and lightweight design.

By Platform

Airborne platforms accounted for the largest market share of 38% in 2025 driven by the legacy of precision laser designator and range finder technology built into fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, and surveillance platforms globally. Naval platforms are projected to experience the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 as the unique operational advantages of shipboard laser systems align exceptionally well with the threat environments.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America continued to be the leading region in the sales of military lasers accounting for around 52% of the global market’s revenue, where the United States is by far the largest purchaser and innovator in terms of the acquisition and development of such technologies. The extent of the U.S. expenditure in the field of directed energy is unmatched by that of any other country globally.

Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate among all regions for military lasers in the forecast period on account of rapidly growing defense modernization initiatives being taken in China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia due to an increasingly competitive security environment in the region.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Raytheon Technologies revealed successful testing of their next-generation high energy laser weapon system in land operations, which showed engagement of several drone targets simultaneously at long range with a power output of more than 100 kW, enabling the company to move on to full-rate production contracts in the second half of 2026.

2025 (November): Lockheed Martin was awarded a follow-up contract by the U.S. Army to provide further prototypes of 300 kW-class laser weapon systems under the Indirect Fire Protection Capability program, broadening the program scope to include vehicle-mounted laser weapon systems for use in mobile operations.

Exclusive Sections of the Military Laser Systems Market Report (The USPs):

MATERIAL & STRUCTURAL INNOVATION METRICS – helps you understand advancements in high-power laser materials, lightweight thermally conductive structures, adaptive optics integration, thermal resistance performance, and durability of laser subsystems under extreme military operating conditions.

– helps you understand advancements in high-power laser materials, lightweight thermally conductive structures, adaptive optics integration, thermal resistance performance, and durability of laser subsystems under extreme military operating conditions. LASER CONTROL SYSTEM & FIRMWARE OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate AI-based target acquisition speed, command-response latency, autonomous calibration efficiency, real-time firing control optimization, and system recovery performance across defense laser platforms.

– helps you evaluate AI-based target acquisition speed, command-response latency, autonomous calibration efficiency, real-time firing control optimization, and system recovery performance across defense laser platforms. DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you analyze adoption trends of laser-based directed energy weapons across land, naval, and airborne military platforms, including deployment growth between 2024 and 2027.

– helps you analyze adoption trends of laser-based directed energy weapons across land, naval, and airborne military platforms, including deployment growth between 2024 and 2027. LASER TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify performance benchmarks for fiber, solid-state, and chemical laser systems, including output power density, beam stability, operational cost efficiency, and verified threat neutralization range.

– helps you identify performance benchmarks for fiber, solid-state, and chemical laser systems, including output power density, beam stability, operational cost efficiency, and verified threat neutralization range. PLATFORM INTEGRATION & DEFENSE MOBILITY METRICS – helps you assess integration trends of military laser systems into armored vehicles, aircraft, naval systems, and unmanned defense platforms supporting next-generation combat modernization initiatives.

– helps you assess integration trends of military laser systems into armored vehicles, aircraft, naval systems, and unmanned defense platforms supporting next-generation combat modernization initiatives. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key defense contractors based on directed energy weapon development, AI-enabled targeting systems, military platform partnerships, R&D investments, and advanced laser warfare commercialization strategies globally.

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