Offit Capital Closes Strategic Investment from TRIA Capital Partners

New York, NY, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offit Capital ("Offit"), a leading multi-family office with approximately $22 billion in assets under management, today announced the closing of a strategic minority investment from TRIA Capital Partners ("TRIA"), a private investment firm focused exclusively on partnering with industry-leading independent wealth management firms. The investment is structured as a minority, non-control position, preserving Offit's independence, governance, and control.

Founded to serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals, multi-generational families, and select endowments and foundations, Offit provides comprehensive investment advisory and multi-family office services rooted in a long-standing commitment to client-aligned, independent advice. The partnership with TRIA is designed to provide Offit with long-duration capital and strategic advice to support its next phase of growth while retaining the firm's independent ownership structure.

"This partnership is, first and foremost, about securing Offit's independence for the long term," said Ned S. Offit, CEO of Offit Capital. "For decades, our clients have trusted us to steward their families' legacies with a long-term perspective, and they expect us to apply that same mindset to our own firm. TRIA shares that vision. We believe their patient capital will enable us to invest boldly in the talent, technology, and capabilities that will shape the future of our business, while preserving the independent culture that has defined Offit since our founding."

"Offit represents exactly the kind of firm we are built to support — a market leader with an outstanding client-first culture and a commitment to remaining independent," said Benjamin Robins, co-Managing Partner of TRIA.

TRIA invests exclusively in a select group of leading independent wealth management firms, providing minority equity capital to firms that wish to remain independent while accessing the resources needed to scale. The firm's approach is designed to align with the multi-decade time horizons of its partner firms and their clients.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Offit Capital

Offit Capital is a leading multi-family office with approximately $22 billion in assets under management. With locations in New York and Los Angeles, Offit delivers customized investment management services to help wealthy individuals, families, endowments, and foundations meet their long-term financial objectives. For more information, visit www.offitcapital.com.

About TRIA Capital Partners

TRIA Capital Partners provides customized financing solutions to leading wealth management firms. TRIA’s minority capital structures are designed to support growth while keeping ownership and control in employees’ hands. The firm is led by co-Managing Partners Steve Cortez, Yvonne Kanner, and Benjamin Robins. For more information, visit: www.triacapitalpartners.com.

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