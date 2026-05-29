Prefilled Syringes Market Expected to Reach USD 14.53 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prefilled syringes market is projected to grow from USD 8.65 billion in 2026 to USD 14.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Growing demand for accurate, convenient, and patient-friendly injectable drug delivery systems is accelerating adoption across hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings.

Prefilled syringes are increasingly being used for biologics, vaccines, therapeutic proteins, erythropoietin products, and interferons due to their ability to reduce drug waste, improve dosing accuracy, and support safe self-administration. The market is also witnessing a transition toward advanced polymer-based, silicone-free, and connected syringe technologies designed to enhance patient safety and drug stability.

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What Is Driving Growth in the Prefilled Syringes Market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, arthritis, cancer, and autoimmune diseases is a major factor fueling market growth. These conditions often require long-term injectable therapies, increasing demand for reliable and convenient drug delivery systems.

Prefilled syringes help improve patient compliance by simplifying self-administration while reducing medication errors, contamination risks, and needlestick injuries. In addition, the rapid growth of biologics and biosimilars is creating strong demand for advanced injectable delivery solutions that ensure precise dosing and product stability.

Why Are Pharmaceutical Companies Investing in Advanced Syringe Technologies?

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on patient-centric injectable delivery systems that improve operational efficiency and long-term treatment outcomes. Advanced syringe technologies, including polymer syringes, silicone-free systems, and connected injection devices, are helping companies enhance drug compatibility and patient safety.

Companies are also expanding manufacturing capacity and investing in next-generation syringe technologies to support the growing demand for biologics and self-administered therapies. These innovations are expected to strengthen the role of prefilled syringes in chronic disease management and large-scale vaccination programs.

Which Segment Holds the Largest Market Share?

By type, conventional prefilled syringes accounted for the largest market share in 2025 due to their cost-effectiveness, reliability, and widespread adoption across healthcare settings. Their ability to reduce dosing errors and improve patient safety continues to support strong demand globally.

By material, glass prefilled syringes dominated the market because of their superior chemical compatibility, strong barrier properties, and ability to preserve drug stability over extended periods. Glass syringes are particularly preferred for sensitive biologics and injectable therapies requiring high product integrity.

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Why Is the Cancer Segment Leading the Market?

The cancer segment is projected to hold the largest share of the prefilled syringes market in 2025 due to the rising global prevalence of cancer and increasing use of injectable oncology therapies. Prefilled syringes are widely preferred in oncology because they reduce contamination risks, improve dosing precision, and streamline treatment administration.

The growing adoption of biologics and biosimilars in cancer treatment is also contributing to increased demand for advanced syringe systems. Healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing safe and efficient drug delivery technologies to improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows in oncology care.

Why Does North America Lead the Prefilled Syringes Market?

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025 due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and strong adoption of innovative drug delivery technologies. The region also benefits from favorable regulatory support, significant pharmaceutical R&D investments, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of prefilled syringes.

The increasing trend toward home-based healthcare and self-administration of injectable drugs is further accelerating adoption across the US and Canada. In addition, the presence of major market players continues to strengthen regional market growth.

Who Are the Key Players in the Prefilled Syringes Market?

Leading companies operating in the market include BD, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Nipro, and Baxter.

These companies are adopting strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and manufacturing expansions to strengthen their global presence and expand product portfolios. In August 2025, BD announced a USD 35 million investment to expand prefilled flush syringe manufacturing capacity in Nebraska, while Gerresheimer partnered with Injecto in April 2025 to launch silicone-oil- and PFAS-free syringe systems.

Why Does the Prefilled Syringes Market Matter Now?

Healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly focusing on safe, efficient, and patient-friendly drug delivery solutions. Prefilled syringes are becoming an essential component of modern injectable therapy delivery due to their ability to improve dosing accuracy, reduce contamination risks, and support self-administration.

As chronic disease prevalence rises and biologic therapies continue to expand globally, demand for advanced prefilled syringe technologies is expected to grow significantly. The market presents strong opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers seeking scalable and patient-centric injectable delivery solutions.

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