PU Prime Launches Pre-IPO Access with SpaceX

Ebene, Mauritius, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime, a global multi-licensed online brokerage, is pleased to announce the launch of SpaceX (SPCXUSD), a new pre-IPO CFD product that provides retail traders with broader access to the market narrative surrounding one of the world’s most closely followed private technology companies. Ahead of its expected Nasdaq listing under the ticker symbol SPCX on June 12, the product allows traders to gain leveraged exposure to SpaceX ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering.

The launch comes amid growing global interest in private-market innovation and next-generation technology sectors, including commercial space infrastructure and satellite connectivity. Historically, exposure to high-profile private companies has largely remained limited to institutional and accredited investors. By removing the traditional barriers of private equity, PU Prime is empowering its clients to build a broader, more dynamic portfolio of products.

PU Prime noted growing interest among retail traders in thematic opportunities tied to private-market innovation, particularly in sectors shaping the next phase of the global economy. SpaceX has become one of the world’s most closely followed private technology companies, not only because of its valuation but also because of its position at the intersection of commercial spaceflight, satellite infrastructure, and future connectivity.

The introduction of SPCXUSD reflects a broader shift in investor interest toward thematic and innovation-driven market exposure, as retail traders increasingly look beyond traditional asset classes to participate in emerging global trends. In response to this evolving demand, PU Prime continues to expand its product offerings across globally relevant market themes.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech group and a multi-asset CFD brokerage brand operating through various licensed entities across multiple jurisdictions. Today, the group offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, the PU Prime group provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

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PU Prime

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