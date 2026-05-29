



LONDON, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gruntle has announced its community has surpassed 5,000 members as the Ethereum-based meme coin presale pushes past $104,000 raised at $0.000627 per token. The announcement comes as US and Iranian negotiators have drafted a 60-day ceasefire memorandum of understanding that sent traditional markets higher on May 28, with stocks, bonds, and S&P 500 futures all gaining ground - while Bitcoin held stubbornly below $73,000, unmoved by the news lifting every other risk asset. With institutional confidence building around crypto infrastructure and retail sentiment still in fear territory, Gruntle is making its case as the best crypto presale to buy in 2026 from a position of growing community momentum.

Crypto News: Stocks Rally on the Ceasefire Draft, but Bitcoin Is Sitting the Party Out

The decoupling is real and documented. When the original US-Iran ceasefire was announced in April, Bitcoin briefly surged past $72,700 as traders priced out geopolitical risk. This time, with a 60-day MOU on the table, CryptoBriefing noted that Bitcoin stayed stubbornly below $73,000 even as traditional markets celebrated. President Trump's approval for the memorandum is still pending, meaning the deal is not complete, but the pattern is telling. Equity markets are forward-pricing the relief. Crypto is not.

The broader data around this divergence is equally unambiguous. CoinShares has now reported $2.54 billion in cumulative crypto outflows over the past two weeks , driven by what CoinShares head of research James Butterfill described as risk-off sentiment linked to Iran tensions spreading across virtually every region. The Fear and Greed Index hit 28 this morning. Polymarket alone recorded over $280 million in trading volume on ceasefire outcome timing. The prediction market community is watching closely. Crypto's price has not moved.

That creates an environment where the question of what the best crypto presale to buy in 2026 looks like gets more specific. When sentiment is this suppressed and the market is this disconnected from traditional risk-on signals, a fixed presale entry that does not move with headlines starts to look structurally different from an open market bet on recovery.

Crypto News: Is Gruntle Making the Case for Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2026?

What Gruntle has going for it is that the $104,000 milestone happened through all of this. The Iran escalation, the $72,912 Bitcoin low, the eight consecutive sessions of ETF outflows, the Fear and Greed reading of 28. The presale intake terminal stayed open and the demand kept coming, which is a data point the project is letting speak for itself.

Gruntle is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 meme coin built around the capybara as the permanently exhausted market survivor. It does not compete with the ceasefire narrative. It does not need Bitcoin to respond to the MOU. It simply presents a fixed entry at $0.000625, accepts ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and card payments through its presale terminal, and lets Hibernation Staking run at 9,119% APY while traditional markets work out whether the ceasefire holds. The CredShields audit, published May 13, 2026, confirms every contract on chain.

The tokenomics give the project structure beyond the brand. The Doomsday Vault holds 25% of the 5 billion total supply for ecosystem development and future exchange ambitions. The Deep Mud Reserve accounts for 20% as a buyback and burn allocation. Hibernation Staking runs during the presale itself rather than appearing as a post-listing promise. The confirmed listing price is $0.000713, published before entry.

Whether that makes Gruntle the best crypto presale to buy in 2026 is a question the market is beginning to form a view on. The presale is open at gruntle.io . The ceasefire MOU is pending Trump's signature. Both could resolve in the next few days. Only one of those outcomes changes the Gruntle entry price.

Media Contact:

Alex Dillon

marketing@protocolpr.io

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