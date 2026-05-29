Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 30 April 2026 in in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name Albion Crown VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary Shares;



ISIN: GB0002577434 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange - Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 1,590,229 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each



448,260 Ordinary C Shares of 1 penny each d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 524,008,133 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each



129,002,001 Ordinary C Shares of 1 penny each e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares and Ordinary C Shares respectively 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 1 May 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: n/a



Supplementary: n/a



Company's website: www.albion.capital c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 1 May 2026

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Crown VCT PLC (“the Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 29 May 2026, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:



Class and nominal value of share Total number of shares in issue Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached) Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached Number of voting rights attached to each share Ordinary shares of 1p



524,008,133



45,787,992



478,220,141



1



Ordinary C shares of 1p



129,002,001



- 129,002,001



1



Total



653,010,134 45,787,992



607,222,142



1





The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

29 May 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850