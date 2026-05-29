Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Albion Crown VCT PLC Albion Crown VCT PLC

Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 30 April 2026 in in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameAlbion Crown VCT PLC
b)LEI213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary Shares;

ISIN: GB0002577434
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange - Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted1,590,229 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each

448,260 Ordinary C Shares of 1 penny each
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission524,008,133 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each

129,002,001 Ordinary C Shares of 1 penny each
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares and Ordinary C Shares respectively
3Admission details
a)Date of admission1 May 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: n/a

Supplementary: n/a

Company's website: www.albion.capital
c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 1 May 2026

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Crown VCT PLC (“the Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 29 May 2026, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
  

Class and nominal value of shareTotal number of shares in issueNumber of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attachedNumber of voting rights attached to each share
Ordinary shares of 1p

 		524,008,133

 		45,787,992

 		478,220,141

 		1

 
Ordinary C shares of 1p

 		129,002,001

 		-129,002,001

 		1

 
Total

 		653,010,13445,787,992

 		607,222,142

 		1

 

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

29 May 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner 
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


GlobeNewswire

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