Private Equity-Backed Enterprises Drive 64% of New GCCs in India’s Emerging Tier-II Cities, ANSR Report Reveals

BENGALURU, KA, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ANSR, the definitive global leader in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has officially released its landmark research publication, the "Emerging Cities: India's Next Frontier for GCC Expansion Report 2026." The comprehensive study reveals a profound structural shift in the global delivery landscape, demonstrating that multinational enterprises are increasingly expanding beyond traditional Tier-I metro hubs to establish high-performance capability centers in emerging Tier-II locations. According to the report's groundbreaking findings, private equity-backed companies have emerged as the primary vanguard of this new geographical wave, accounting for an astonishing 64 percent of all new GCCs established in India's emerging cities since 2020. For organizations actively evaluating geographic diversification and seeking to understand the operational readiness of alternative delivery hubs, ansr.com/global-capability-center provides detailed strategic frameworks and localized ecosystem assessments.

The traditional narrative of concentrating global operations exclusively within major metropolitan areas like Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Delhi is rapidly undergoing a major strategic re-evaluation. Driven by the need for sustainable talent pipelines, operational resilience, and cost optimization, global enterprises are flipping the script by deploying a "hub-plus-one" distributed network model. In this paradigm, emerging cities serve as highly specialized capability nodes rather than mere low-cost alternatives. This geographic evolution allows companies to scale focused Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in critical technical domains such as artificial intelligence operations, cybersecurity, digital risk management, cloud engineering, and advanced analytics.

The report identifies six primary structural drivers accelerating this migration toward prominent Tier-II corridors, including Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Lucknow, and Visakhapatnam:

Talent Saturation Mitigated - Emerging cities offer immediate access to highly qualified, underutilized technical talent pools, effectively bypassing the intense recruitment competition and high attrition rates currently impacting Tier-I metros.

Optimized Operating Costs - Establishing operations in Tier-II locations yields substantial financial efficiencies, offering significantly lower real estate overheads and optimized living costs that translate into sustainable compensation models.

Rapidly Improving Infrastructure - Massive public and private investments have equipped these cities with world-class tech parks, robust digital connectivity, and modern civic infrastructure that seamlessly mirror major metropolitan hubs.

State-Backed GCC Policies - Forward-thinking regional governments are aggressively introducing dedicated fiscal incentives, single-window clearances, and infrastructure subsidies tailored explicitly to attract global capability operations.

The Impact of AI Acceleration - The proliferation of advanced artificial intelligence and automation tools has drastically reduced the historical enterprise dependence on massive, highly concentrated talent hubs, allowing decentralized teams to achieve immense operational output.

Enhanced Quality of Life - Tier-II locations provide an attractive, balanced lifestyle with shorter commute times and a lower cost of living, which acts as a powerful magnet for retaining top-tier senior professionals looking to relocate.

This profound geographic diversification allows multinational corporations to de-risk their global operations while seamlessly standardizing processes across acquired entities and scaling niche technical skills. Private equity firms, in particular, are leveraging these emerging corridors to aggressively drive value creation, operational efficiency, and rapid digital transformation across their portfolio companies. By establishing self-managed, captive centers in these high-growth zones, investment-backed firms are successfully reclaiming their intellectual property, optimizing their total cost of ownership, and building agile workforces that are thoroughly aligned with long-term corporate roadmaps. To explore the complete data-driven insights, regional readiness scorecards, and future growth projections outlined in the study, corporate leaders can download the full Emerging Cities GCC Expansion Report 2026.

About ANSR

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ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200+ GCCs established and more than 250k+ people hired for Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. Managing over 14M+ sq ft of enterprise workspace and bringing 20+ years of experience to the sector, the organization has created $2.5B+ in investments. As creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform and a thriving 3.6M+ GCC Professionals Network, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

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Clint.Thomas@ansr.com

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