Litigator One Announces Upcoming Launch of AI-Powered Platform for Law School Admissions and Early Legal Career Guidance

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litigator One announced plans for its public launch in Summer 2026 as development continues on its AI-powered platform designed to help pre-law students, law students, and recent graduates navigate the path from law school admissions through early legal career planning. The public launch is planned ahead of the next law school application cycle.





The company developed the platform to address challenges many students face while navigating legal education and admissions processes, including fragmented information, limited structure, and the cost associated with traditional admissions consulting and career guidance. Students are often left piecing together information across multiple sources while managing deadlines, application strategy, and career-planning decisions.

One of two core pillars within Litigator One's broader ecosystem, the Admissions OS, is designed to support the law school admissions process. It provides students with a personalized workflow built around individual academic profiles, application goals, and supporting materials. Academic information and applicant profile data are used to deliver personalized guidance intended to help students organize and prepare for the law school application process.





The Admissions OS currently includes tools designed to support multiple stages of the application process, including personalized school recommendations and school-specific intelligence, admissions-planning and application guidance tools with transparency around contributing factors, essay drafting and evaluation workflows, recommendation and scholarship guidance, application tracking for deadlines and supporting materials, and profile analysis tools intended to help students identify strengths and areas for improvement.

The Career OS, the second pillar currently in development, is intended to help users navigate recruiting timelines, firm research, and early legal career planning.

“Students often face an overwhelming process with information spread across multiple resources,” said Shahin Amos , Founder of Litigator One. “Our goal is to create a more structured experience that makes guidance more accessible throughout both admissions and early-career stages.”





Development on the platform began earlier this year with a focus on creating tools designed specifically around the legal education pathway and broader admissions process. The company stated that the Admissions OS will continue expanding its school-specific intelligence capabilities ahead of the planned public launch.

For additional information or to join the waitlist, visit Litigator One .

About Litigator One

Litigator One is an AI-powered legal education technology platform designed for pre-law students, law students, and recent graduates. The company is developing tools intended to help users navigate law school admissions and early legal career planning through personalized guidance, organizational systems, and application support tools.

Media Contact

Company: Litigator One

Contact: Shahin Amos

Email: contact@litigator.one

Website: litigator.one

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