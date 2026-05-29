UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" publishes interim financial statements for the 3-month period of 2026

UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the 3-month period of 2026.
Financial results
- As at 31 March 2026, the Company's investment assets, valued at fair value through profit or loss, totalled EUR 165 659 thousand. This represents an increase of EUR 639 thousand, or 0.39%, compared to 31 December 2025.
- As at 31 March 2026, the Company reported total assets of EUR 171 642 thousand, total equity of EUR 86 274 thousand, and total liabilities of EUR 85 368 thousand. For the period from January to March 2026, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 2 527 thousand.
Contact person for further information
Mantas Auruškevičius
Manager of the Investment Company
Mantas.Auruskevicius@lordslb.lt
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