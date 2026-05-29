Hypersonic Spending Surge Brings A New Wave Of Defense Execution Talent Into The Commercial Space Race

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

As Washington pours capital into hypersonic test infrastructure and missile defense modernization, the public space-and-defense complex is racing to hire the operators who can convert contracts into delivered hardware.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary — U.S. defense and space spending is running through one of the most intense procurement cycles in decades. The Department of War's Test Resource Management Center is funding sustained hypersonic flight test campaigns, the Space Force is awarding multi-hundred-million-dollar ground-system primacy contracts, NATO allies are placing high-eight-figure orders for tactical drone systems, and the Aegis missile defense program continues to receive nine-figure modifications for Indo-Pacific theater work. The execution bottleneck across the entire complex is increasingly the same: talent. Companies that can hire from Blue Origin, SpaceX, and the major defense primes are pulling ahead. Watching that dynamic play out across Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) gives investors a window into who is winning the build-out race.

The dollars are real and they are moving. AeroVironment just secured a three-year, $43 million Department of War contract to integrate its PANTHER (Phased Array Next-gen Telemetry Hypersonic Emitter Receiver) phased-array antenna system on SkyRange platforms. Redwire was awarded a multi-year, high eight-figure NATO contract for its Penguin Mk3 uncrewed aerial system, plus a separate $15 million U.S. Army follow-on for the Stalker UAS. Kratos was named prime contractor on a Space Force Other Transaction Agreement with a total potential value of $446.8 million, contingent on the exercise of all options, for the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking ground program. Lockheed Martin received a $407.16 million Aegis Guam System contract modification on May 7. The common thread: the Pentagon is buying capacity, and capacity is built by experienced people.

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) is one of the companies actively pulling that talent in. On May 7, 2026, Starfighters announced the appointment of two senior leaders out of Blue Origin — Jose Arias as Vice President, Space Operations, and Catrina L. Medeiros as Director, STARLAUNCH Operations. Mr. Arias, who joins from Blue Origin where he served as Senior Manufacturing Engineer and Integration & Production Lead across propulsion system hardware, oversees all space-related operations for the Company. Ms. Medeiros, who comes from Blue Origin's New Glenn Stage 2 and Precision Cleaning Facility programs, leads execution of the Wind Tunnel in the Sky and STARLAUNCH programs under Mr. Arias's direction. Both bring deep experience executing and scaling complex aerospace systems from development through production — capabilities that are increasingly critical as Starfighters shifts from demonstration to sustained, high-frequency mission execution.

That talent build-out is happening in parallel with one of the most active stretches of news flow Starfighters has produced. In April, the Company expanded its Technical Interchange Agreement with Blackstar Orbital to advance flight testing of reusable hypersonic SpaceDrone systems aboard its F-104 fleet. Later that month, Starfighters introduced its F-104 Airborne Aerodynamic Test Platform for U.S. defense applications — a system capable of replicating the first 30 seconds of vertical rocket launch dynamics in a recoverable, repeatable, airborne envelope. The Company also joined the NSF-backed C-STARS Consortium at Kennedy Space Center, formalizing its place inside the U.S. academic research pipeline for advanced flight and space systems.

Most recently, on May 22, 2026, Starfighters announced a $17.5 million strategic equity investment led by global institutional investors. The capital is earmarked specifically for operational expansion, infrastructure development, and continued advancement of the STARLAUNCH platform toward targeted future space demonstration missions over the next 18 to 24 months, subject to regulatory approvals and program execution.

"This financing represents a strong endorsement of our platform and long-term strategy," said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space, in the Company's release. The combination matters: experienced large-vehicle space operators on the execution team, a hardware roadmap with disclosed near-term milestones, and a fresh institutional capital base. Investors watching the broader hypersonic and air-launch budget cycle have a name worth tracking on the FJET landing page.

Starfighters operates the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft, based at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The Company's STARLAUNCH architecture is designed to deliver flexible, high-cadence space access across payload deployment, airborne aerospace testing, microgravity and high-speed flight environments, and reusable airborne launch infrastructure. With the Blue Origin appointments, the recent capital raise, and an active flight-test partnership pipeline, Starfighters is positioning itself as a credible commercial counterpart to the major defense primes inside the hypersonic and space-access spending cycle.

In other industry developments:

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) — On May 12, 2026, AeroVironment announced a three-year, $43 million Department of War contract — awarded by the Test Resource Management Center — to integrate its PANTHER phased-array antenna system on DoW SkyRange platforms. The PANTHER system delivers multi-band, multi-target tracking capability for U.S. missile and hypersonic weapons testing — a direct adjacency to the airborne-test-platform niche Starfighters is also building into. Integration work is being conducted at GrandSKY in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with a parallel PANTHER technician training pipeline developed in partnership with Bismarck State College.

Mary Clum, President of AV's Space, Cyber & Directed Energy segment, framed the program as a response to evolving near-peer threats and rising global tensions, citing the need for next-generation tracking and telemetry tools. Less than a week later, on May 18, AeroVironment expanded its AV Halo mission software with the INSTINCT autonomy framework and DETECT RF sensing suite — part of a broader strategic pivot toward modular, software-centric unmanned and sensing solutions tailored across new and legacy defense systems. The combination of hardware contracts and software platform expansion has reinforced AeroVironment's profile as a software-first defense platform rather than a pure-play UAS hardware vendor.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) — On May 19, 2026, Redwire was awarded a multi-year contract valued at high eight-figures by an undisclosed NATO country ally to deliver its Penguin Mk3 uncrewed aerial system as part of a multi-year tactical UAS modernization program. The Penguin series is fielded globally and recognized for endurance, modular payload architecture, and operational reliability — with more than 250 combat-proven Penguin aircraft delivered to Ukraine to date. Mk3 builds on that foundation with enhanced modularity and growth capacity for emerging NATO mission needs.

Days later, Redwire disclosed a $15 million follow-on order from the 1st Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence (AVCOE) for the Stalker UAS — its third Stalker order from AVCOE in the last eight months, bringing recent Stalker work from that customer to $24.8 million. Steve Adlich, President of Redwire Defense Tech, described the Penguin Mk3 program as reflecting Redwire's heritage in tactical UAS modernization for NATO allies. Q1 2026 revenue came in at $97 million, up 57.9% year-over-year, with a record contracted backlog of $498.1 million.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) — Kratos was awarded an Other Transaction Agreement with a total potential value of $446.8 million, contingent on the exercise of all options, by the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command. Kratos is serving as prime contractor on the Ground Management and Integration (GMI) agreement supporting the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking (MWT) program — developing, deploying, and sustaining the ground infrastructure required to operate Resilient MWT satellites in Medium Earth Orbit.

Phil Carrai, President of Kratos Space, Training and Cyber Division, framed the program as requiring "the engineering depth and operational experience to deliver integrated mission systems" — a capability stack he tied to Kratos's long-standing investments in resilient ground architectures. The Resilient MWT program is one of the most strategically important missile defense initiatives in the Space Force portfolio, designed to provide persistent, survivable missile-warning coverage from MEO. Prime contractor status on the ground-system layer places Kratos in a recurring position across program lifecycle phases.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) — On May 7, 2026, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency awarded Lockheed Martin a $407.16 million contract modification to continue engineering, integration, development, and certification work on the Aegis Guam System — a major component of the U.S. military's expanding missile defense network in the Indo-Pacific region. The sole-source, hybrid agreement combines cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee elements, with work performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and Guam through December 2029. The modification raises the cumulative value of the underlying Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Weapon Systems contract from approximately $1.528 billion to $1.935 billion.

Lockheed sits at the opposite end of the size spectrum from the emerging commercial space names — but the same defense-spending cycle that is funding Aegis Guam modifications, PAC-3 production framework agreements, and Sentinel A4 radar deliveries is also funding the hypersonic test capacity, ground-system primacy contracts, and air-launch infrastructure that the commercial entrants are building. Analyst coverage has noted meaningful upside potential for LMT, with sustainment cash flows and the dividend profile cited as counterweights to lumpy classified program timing.

Across the comparable set, the through-line is clear: the defense and space spending cycle is funding multiple layers of the value chain — primes, hypersonic test infrastructure providers, NATO-grade UAS, ground-system integrators, and the new commercial space-access companies. Starfighters Space's position inside that landscape just changed materially. Two senior Blue Origin operators on the execution team, a $17.5 million institutional capital injection priced and closing this month, and a roadmap toward future STARLAUNCH demonstration missions collectively form one of the most credible execution setups the Company has presented to public markets. For investors building exposure to the hypersonic and air-launch budget cycle, FJET deserves a closer look.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Starfighters Space at: https://equity-insider.com/fjet-landing

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Article Sources:

[1] https://ir.starfightersspace.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/107/starfighters-space-adds-blue-origin-leaders-to-accelerate-starlaunch-development

[2] https://ir.starfightersspace.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/111/starfighters-space-nyse-american-fjet-advances-starlaunch-program-and-commercial-space-development-through-strategic-17-5-million-investment

[5] https://rdw.com/newsroom/redwire-secures-15-million-follow-on-order-from-the-1st-aviation-brigade-us-army-aviation-center-of-excellence-avcoe-for-stalker-uas-to-support-advanced-individual-training/

[6] https://www.kratosdefense.com/newsroom/kratos-receives-446-8-million-space-systems-command-contract-for-resilient-missile-warning-and-missile-tracking-ground-management-integration-gmi

[7] https://www.thedefensenews.com/news-details/US-Missile-Defense-Agency-Awards-Lockheed-Martin-407-Million-Contract-Modification-for-Aegis-Guam-System/

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Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc. by Energy Metal News / Market IQ Media Group, Inc.