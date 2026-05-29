Deadline Alert: Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 17, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Commvault Systems Inc. (“Commvault” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVLT) securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR COMMVAULT INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On January 27, 2026, Commvault published third quarter 2026 fiscal results, including annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of 22% and a total net new ARR was $39 million, falling short of the prior quarter’s guidance for $45 million of net new ARR for the quarter. Management revealed in the accompanying earnings call that the variation was due to product mix, including increased SaaS deals in the quarter.

On this news, Commvault’s stock price fell $40.23, or 31.1%, to close at $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that different types of sales would have on its ARR growth; (2) the variation in net ARR growth is strongly based on the type of sale Commvault is making, thus, the Company’s projected net new ARR should not have been determined without properly factoring in sale type; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Commvault securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 17, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.