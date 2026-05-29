Migrant farm workers in Canada deserve a seat at the table

TORONTO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations (IUF), a global federation representing more than 10 million workers through over 400 affiliated trade unions in approximately 130 countries, calls for migrant farm workers participating in Canada’s Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP) to be given a formal seat at the table in discussions that shape the future of the program and the broader agricultural sector.

Representing workers across agriculture, food production, food processing, hospitality, and related industries in both sending and receiving countries, the IUF believes that meaningful worker participation and social dialogue are essential to building a fair, stable, and sustainable agricultural system that benefits workers, employers, communities, and governments alike. This approach is consistent with the International Labour Organization (ILO) Fair Recruitment Initiative and related ILO frameworks, including the Fair Recruitment Roadmap and the Guidance on Bilateral Labour Agreements, which recognize the important role trade unions can play in advancing fair recruitment systems and contributing to bilateral labour agreements.

For generations, migrant workers – from Mexico and Caribbean countries participating through CARICOM – have played an essential role in sustaining Canada’s food system. Each year, tens of thousands of workers travel to Canada to plant, harvest, and process food that supports communities, supply chains, and food security across the country. Their contribution is indispensable not only to Canadian agriculture, but to the economic wellbeing of families and communities across the Caribbean and other sending countries.

The continued success and sustainability of the sector depends on stable, skilled, and experienced workers. It also depends on systems that are fair, transparent, and grounded in dialogue. For this reason, the IUF believes that migrant workers themselves must be included in discussions concerning the governance and future development of the SAWP.

At present, governments and employer representatives meet regularly to review program conditions and operational issues. These discussions influence matters including wages, housing, recruitment systems, transportation, occupational health and safety, protections against workplace violence and harassment, and broader program administration. Yet the workers most directly affected by these decisions continue to lack formal, independent representation within these processes.

Worker participation should not be viewed as a source of conflict or instability. On the contrary, meaningful worker representation strengthens industries by improving communication, increasing transparency, identifying problems early, and supporting more sustainable labour relations. Social dialogue is most effective when all stakeholders are present and able to contribute constructively.

The importance of strengthening social dialogue and inclusive governance in labour migration systems is also receiving growing international attention. Indeed, social dialogue and governance in the world of work have remained central themes of discussion at the International Labour Conference – the annual gathering of governments, employers, and workers convened by the ILO – and will again be a major focus of discussions in June 2026. This reflects the growing recognition that durable labour market institutions require the meaningful participation of workers and their representatives.

Trade unions affiliated with the IUF operate across both sending and receiving countries and are uniquely positioned to support workers throughout the migration cycle. Their experience in workplace representation, occupational health and safety, promoting gender equality and fighting gender-based violence and harassment, and dispute resolution can contribute positively to the long-term stability and resilience of agricultural systems that rely heavily on migrant labour.

This issue was also a significant focus of discussion at the recent 7th IUF Caribbean Regional Conference in Guyana, attended by affiliates from across the region alongside representatives from IUF North America. Delegates emphasized the importance of strengthened cross-border collaboration and coordinated efforts to advance the rights, representation, and wellbeing of migrant agricultural workers throughout the region.

Many employers across the agricultural sector recognize the value migrant workers bring to their operations and communities. A more inclusive framework that incorporates worker voice can help strengthen trust, improve retention, support compliance with labour standards, and contribute to a more stable and productive workforce. This is in the interest of workers, employers, governments, and consumers alike.

As agricultural systems face growing pressures – from labour shortages due to decent work deficits, and climate change to supply chain instability – the need for collaborative and forward-looking approaches has become increasingly clear. Durable solutions require the participation of all parties, including the workers whose labour sustains the sector.

The IUF therefore calls on governments, employer organizations, and relevant institutions involved in the administration of the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program to establish formal mechanisms for worker representation and social dialogue within the governance of the program.

Migrant farm workers are not simply participants in agricultural production. They are essential contributors to the food system and should have a voice in shaping the policies and conditions that affect their working lives, their wellbeing, and the future sustainability of the industry itself.

Media contact:

Derek Johnstone

IUF North America Coordinator

416-649-3417

derek.johnstone@ufcw.ca