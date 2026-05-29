ATN International, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 16th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11, 2026 in New York

BEVERLY, Mass., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today announced that management will participate in the 16th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference at The Westin New York at Times Square on June 11, 2026.

ATN will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, with their presentation scheduled from 2:00 – 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time. Naji Khoury, Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Doliogli, Chief Financial Officer, and Michele Satrowsky, Senior Vice President, Head of IR & Treasury will attend the conference on behalf of the Company. ATN’s presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://ir.atni.com. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Three Part Advisors conference team at lwesley@IDEASconferences.com or (817) 769-2373.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Company Contact:

Michele Satrowsky

SVP, Head of IR & Treasury

ATN International Inc.

ir@atni.com Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Noyons or Kelley Buchhorn

Three Part Advisors, LLC

jnoyons@threepa.com;

kbuchhorn@threepa.com



