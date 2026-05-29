HubEngage Launches AI Surveys and Microlearning to Cut HR Costs and Boost Employee Experience

Cambridge, MA, USA, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HubEngage, a workforce experience platform built for frontline and distributed workforces, today announced the launch of two new AI-powered features: AI Surveys and AI Microlearning. Designed for organizations navigating economic pressure while trying to retain employees and drive productivity, both features automate processes that have historically required significant HR time and resources, making them practical for businesses of any size.

For most organizations, understanding how employees feel and ensuring they stay current on policies and procedures are ongoing challenges that rarely get the attention they deserve. Annual surveys go stale quickly. Training sessions pull people off the floor. And for a business without a large HR team, the manual work involved in running either process consistently is often enough to make them low priorities. HubEngage's two new features are built to change that equation.

AI Surveys from HubEngage automatically generate and distribute short, two to three question pulse checks to employees, triggered either on a recurring schedule or by specific events such as onboarding completions, shift milestones, or role changes. Once responses are collected, HubEngage's AI agents perform full sentiment and thematic analysis across more than 40 areas, including work environment, employee satisfaction, career growth, and manager relationships, sliced from the organization level down to the individual supervisor. Employees can also be incentivized with points to encourage participation. What previously took an HR team over 100 hours to administer and analyze for a 500-person organization can now be completed in hours, with no human involvement required.

"Organizations that only run annual surveys are essentially making decisions about their people with year-old data," said Tushneem Dharmagadda, CEO and Founder of HubEngage. "AI Surveys give them a continuous, real-time pulse on their workforce without adding to anyone's workload."

The second feature, AI Microlearning, addresses the challenge of keeping employees informed and trained without disrupting operations. As organizations update policies, procedures, or training materials within the HubEngage platform, the system automatically generates short quizzes and pushes them to employees on their phones. Incorrect answers are followed immediately by a brief explanation, reinforcing the right information in the moment. Paired with HubEngage's AI chatbot, which can answer employee questions instantly from the organization's own content library, the feature eliminates the need for formal training sessions for routine knowledge updates.

The cost case is direct. In a 500-person organization where each employee has an average of five routine questions per month that would typically go to an HR manager or supervisor, the combined time cost runs to over 200 hours monthly. At an average loaded cost of $100 per hour, that is more than $20,000 a month, or roughly $250,000 a year, spent answering questions that an AI chatbot can handle instantly. HubEngage estimates that deploying the platform at that scale would recover the investment within the first year while also improving employee experience and reducing time spent on manual learning administration.

Both features are part of HubEngage's broader Continuous Learning and Engagement pillars within its workforce experience platform, which also covers Communications and Operations, including shift scheduling, task management, and time tracking. The platform is built for SMBs running frontline and distributed teams that need enterprise-grade people tools without the enterprise price tag or implementation complexity.

About HubEngage

HubEngage is a workforce experience platform designed for frontline and distributed workforces. Built around four pillars: Communications, Operations, Engagement, and Continuous Learning, the platform gives organizations a single mobile app to connect, inform, recognize, and develop their people from day one of employment. HubEngage is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.