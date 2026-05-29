Watch Video Highlights from the Skills Canada National Competition 2026, in Toronto

TORONTO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2026 was kicked off at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, in Toronto. Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is livestreaming the event for the fifth time this year. Viewers can watch last night’s Opening Ceremony and May 30th's Closing Ceremony, as well as highlights of more than 15 competitions. The livestream will also include onsite interviews with partners, alumni, industry celebrities, WorldSkills Team Canada Competitors, members of the National Technical Committee and the National Board of Directors.

SCC is releasing daily competition highlight videos to assist media with their broadcast of the competition. Today’s video includes footage from the first day of competitions, May 28 and features Competitors from every province and territory competing in five sectors. Media can download and edit the Day 1 video here along with the cue sheet to feature content relevant to them. A link to the footage of the final day of competitions, May 29, will be included in the press release following the Closing Ceremony tomorrow, May 30, which will also announce SCNC results and medalists. Full livestream recordings are available on SCC’s YouTube channel.

SCNC is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country. The goal of the competition is to encourage them to excel in their chosen skilled trade or technology, and to create awareness of the many incredible career opportunities that are available to youth. SCNC Toronto 2026 includes more than 500 Competitors from across Canada who are participating in more than 40 skilled trade and technology competitions.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on Skills Canada’s programs and SCNC, visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com.



Follow SCC on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. The event hashtag is #SCNC2026.

PHOTOGRAPHY

View the SCC Flickr page to access and upload hundreds of high-resolution pictures of competitors in action.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40f59b6c-eeb0-4e5f-acb4-9505df86ade1