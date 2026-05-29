Shoptalk Connects Groceryshop and Shoptalk Fall, Announces Innovation Week

Two cities, two flagship events. A combined 7,500 executives.

A $250 ticket add-on gets attendees into both.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail's two biggest fall events are now connected. Shoptalk today announced Shoptalk Innovation Week, uniting Groceryshop and Shoptalk Fall under a single community umbrella during the critical end-of-year 2027 planning window.

Groceryshop (Sept. 22–24) opens Innovation Week in Las Vegas, assembling the full community of everyday needs retail in one place. Shoptalk Fall (Sept. 29–Oct. 1) closes it in Nashville, with retail and brand executives connecting, learning, and pressure-testing 2027 plans together.

Combined, Innovation Week represents the largest audience and structured meeting volume Shoptalk has ever programmed in a single fall season: a combined 7,500 retail and brand industry executives, 50,000 pre-matched one-to-one meetings, and 300 speakers.

Attendees will have access to more industry peers, speakers, and meeting options for a fraction of the price of a regular ticket. A new $250 Innovation Week ticket upgrade extends access from any paid attendee registration into both events, for twice the education, meetings, and networking.

The launch of Shoptalk Innovation Week comes at an inflection point for the industry. AI is moving from experiment to execution, retail media is reshaping the sector, and the window for executives to lock down their 2027 plans and secure the right partners is closing.

"We're thrilled to provide the information, inspiration, and networking the industry needs during the critical fall window when decisions for 2027 are made," says Zia Daniell Wigder, Shoptalk's Global President.

For Groceryshop attendees across grocery, convenience, dollar, and drugstores, as well as the brands that line their shelves, Innovation Week extends access into the critical end-of-year planning insights at Shoptalk Fall with an easy additional $250 ticket upgrade. More info: Groceryshop, Shoptalk Fall.

For Shoptalk Fall attendees spanning apparel, beauty, home, electronics, footwear, department stores, marketplaces and health brands among many others, Innovation Week extends access to Groceryshop’s everyday retail conversations, also with a simple $250 ticket upgrade. More info: Groceryshop, Shoptalk Fall.

And for sponsors exhibiting at both events, Innovation Week condenses a full fall selling season into two stops, with multi-show discounts now available. Sponsor info: Groceryshop, Shoptalk Fall.

Shoptalk Innovation Week features the fall's largest collection of 300+ retailer and brand instructors leading sessions, panels, Tabletalks, Tactical Labs, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings. This year's speakers include Amazon VP of Worldwide Grocery Partnerships Ganesh Rao, Instacart CEO Chris Rogers, Kroger EVP and Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset, Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal Lawton, and DoorDash Co-Founder Andy Fang, alongside senior executives from Costco, CVS Health, Dollar General, Mercado Libre and Michaels Stores.

Leaders from Anthropologie, Crocs, Chobani, Danone, Diageo, Hormel, Liquid Death, Mars Snacking, Mondelēz, SharkNinja, TikTok Shop and Unilever, among many others, will share how they are navigating today's most pressing challenges in retail, commerce and consumer behavior.

Full Innovation Week overview and FAQs can be found on both the Shoptalk Fall and Groceryshop websites.

Registration is Open

Innovation Week add-on tickets are now available during the registration process for both Groceryshop and Shoptalk Fall. Best pricing expires soon. The $250 Innovation Week upgrade is available up to one week before the events start. (Available on all paid attendee ticket types. Not available on sponsor or hosted tickets. Non-transferable; ID at pickup at both events must match registration name. Previously registered attendees who wish to add the Innovation Week upgrade can contact registration@shoptalk.com.)

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group event, Shoptalk produces the leading global events on retail innovation. Shoptalk Spring, Shoptalk Europe, Shoptalk Fall, Shoptalk Luxe and Groceryshop feature the brightest minds in retail and the greatest brands in the world presenting the latest trends and the greatest case studies. Shoptalk convenes the executives shaping how the world shops: the CEOs, founders, and operators driving every major retailer and consumer brand on the planet, brought together through signature formats like Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings, and Meetups. For 10 years, Shoptalk has set the agenda for retail innovation, uniting established retailers and global brands with category-defining DTC disruptors, breakout tech startups, the world's largest tech and internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, and the media that covers them all. Learn more at Shoptalk.com.

Notes to Editor:

If you or a member of your editorial team would like to attend Groceryshop and/or Shoptalk Fall 2026, please contact media@shoptalk.com.

Press contact: Menreet Kaur, Global Head of Communications, Shoptalk media@shoptalk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b41e6f2-5cc0-4e4d-beac-c160f286195a