Dr. Matthew T. Provencher Receives Prestigious 2026 Stephen S. Burkhart Shoulder Innovation Research Award

Vail, CO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthew T. Provencher, M.D., M.B.A., complex shoulder, knee, and sports medicine surgeon at The Steadman Clinic and fellowship co-director and faculty at Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI), has been named the recipient of the 2026 Stephen S. Burkhart Shoulder Innovation Research Award, presented by the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA).

The award recognizes transformative research that advances the understanding and treatment of shoulder pathology within orthopaedic sports medicine and arthroscopy.

Dr. Provencher, now in his 12th year at The Steadman Clinic and co‑director of SPRI’s world-renowned Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, was honored for his work advancing bone augmentation strategies to treat complex shoulder instability.

“This project was designed to deepen our understanding of bone augmentation approaches for challenging shoulder instability cases,” said Dr. Provencher. “I am grateful to my co‑authors and collaborators, including Dr. Ivan Wong in Nova Scotia and renowned shoulder specialist Dr. Tony Romeo in Chicago. This work reflects a true team effort, and awards like this inspire us to continue pushing forward in research and innovation while carrying on Steve Burkhart’s incredible legacy.”

Marc J. Philippon, M.D., Chair of SPRI and Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic, commended Dr. Provencher’s commitment to advancing both clinical care and scientific discovery.

“Dr. Provencher exemplifies the rare combination of surgical excellence and rigorous scientific inquiry,” said Dr. Philippon. “His contributions in the operating room and in SPRI’s research labs have elevated our entire organization.”

Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of SPRI, highlighted Dr. Provencher’s impact on clinical research and patient care.

“Dr. Provencher’s commitment to clinical research has made an enduring impact at SPRI,” said Drawbaugh. “His investigations into shoulder instability have improved surgical care for countless patients. We are honored to see him recognized by AANA with this distinguished award.”

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