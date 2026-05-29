Ninepoint Partners Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus for Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF with a 0.29% Management Fee

TORONTO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading independent investment managers, today announced plans to launch Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF (“SXHI”) — a new addition to its Ninepoint HighShares single-stock high-income suite of ETFs, designed to provide Canadian investors with levered exposure to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”) together with enhanced monthly income. A receipt for SXHI’s preliminary prospectus has been issued by the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

SXHI is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) following the completion of an initial public offering by SpaceX, subject to TSX listing approval.

"SpaceX is one of the most anticipated public listings of this generation, and Canadians have told us they want a familiar, professionally managed way to participate when it comes to market," said John Wilson, Co-CEO, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Ninepoint Partners. "With the Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF, we are applying the same disciplined covered call and modest-leverage methodology that powers our Ninepoint HighShares platform to deliver the potential for capital -appreciation and high monthly income."

Investment Objective

Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF seeks to provide securityholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding, on a levered basis, Class A common stock of SpaceX and (ii) high monthly cash distributions.

To pursue this objective, SXHI holds up to 100% of its assets in SpaceX shares and writes covered call options on up to 50% of those holdings, distributing the collected option premiums to investors. The covered call position is reviewed monthly for cash-flow sustainability, and SXHI employs cash borrowing of up to 33% of its unlevered net asset value to enhance both income and growth potential.

"Ninepoint HighShares ETFs were built to make institutional-caliber income strategies simple and affordable for everyday investors, and the Ninepoint HighShares SpaceX ETF carries that promise forward," added Karl Cheong, CFA, Executive Vice President and Head of ETFs at Ninepoint Partners. "At a management fee of 0.29%, we are bringing single-stock access to one of the world's most innovative companies to Canadian investors at a highly competitive cost, backed by an established platform and a repeatable, professionally managed options process."

Fund name Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF Ticker (TSX) SXHI Risk Rating High Underlying exposure Class A common stock of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”) Management fee 0.29%

Like other ETFs in the Ninepoint HighShares suite, SXHI intends to pay monthly cash distributions and is expected to be eligible for a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP), allowing investors to automatically reinvest payouts to grow their holdings over time.

The Ninepoint HighShares platform launched in 2025 with single-stock high-income ETFs focused on iconic Canadian companies and expanded into U.S. single-stock high-income ETFs in April 2026. The Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF extends the platform to one of the most closely watched companies in the world.

For more information on the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or contact us at 416.362.7172 or 1.888.362.7172 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

ninepoint@longacresquare.com

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of SXHI has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to SXHI. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither SXHI nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint mutual funds and ETFs (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of SXHI may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.