Calix, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Calix, Inc., (“Wix" or the "Company") (NYSE: CALX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/calix-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 21, 2026, Calix reported its first quarter 2026 financial results, noting that its "Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, down 80 basis points sequentially." The Company also provided a second-quarter gross margin guidance range between 54.25% and 57.25%, adding that "[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points." During the accompanying earnings call, Calix's CFO explained the situation, stating that "advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices."

Following this news, Calix's stock price dropped by $6.93 per share—a 13.98% decline—to close at $42.65 on April 22, 2026, amid unusually heavy trading volume.

As detailed below, the resulting complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements, or failing to disclose, that: (1) advanced purchasing of memory components had significantly benefited the Company's first-quarter margins; (2) this advanced supply of memory components was dwindling; (3) consequently, the Company faced negative margin pressure because it was forced to buy memory components at rising market prices; and (4) because of these factors, Defendants' positive statements regarding the Company's margins, business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis and/or were materially misleading.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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