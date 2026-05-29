ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Admission of Further Securities to Trading
29 May 2026
Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcements on 30 March 2026, 2 April 2026 and 8 May 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the offer for subscription issued jointly with ProVen VCT plc, that was published on 17 November 2025, and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K1RM776QM8XG84
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|2,565,928 on 30 March 2026
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|330,155,123
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|31 March 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
|Prospectus: 17 November 2025
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts#how-to-invest
Supplementary: N/A
Company’s webpage:
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 31 March 2026
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K1RM776QM8XG84
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|4,565,996 on 2 April 2026
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|334,721,119
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|7 April 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
|Prospectus: 17 November 2025
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts#how-to-invest
Supplementary: N/A
Company’s webpage:
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 7 April 2026
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K1RM776QM8XG84
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|459,297 on 8 May 2026
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|335,180,416
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|11 May 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
|Prospectus: 17 November 2025
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts#how-to-invest
Supplementary: N/A
Company’s webpage:
https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/proven-vcts
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 11 May 2026
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-