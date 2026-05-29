SES AI LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges SES AI Corporation Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm Before June 26th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In SES To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired SES AI Corporation securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SES AI Corporation (“SES” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SES) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SES AI Corporation securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until June 26, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding SES AI’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations; (2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe; (3) contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues; and (4) the foregoing called into question SES AI’s growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower-than expected 2026 revenue guidance.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SES shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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