The Peach Cobbler Factory Expands Its Reach of Southern Desserts to Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania

SINKING SPRING, Pa., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory, one of America’s fastest-growing dessert chains, is excited to announce that a new location is coming soon to Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania.

Located at 2647 Shillington Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608, the new Peach Cobbler Factory location is owned and operated by Tulya Gafoor and will bring the brand’s signature Southern desserts and “It’s A Southern Thang” experience to the community.

Known nationwide for its warm cobblers, famous banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, brownies, churro stix, cheesecakes, cookies, milkshakes, refreshers, and ice cream creations, The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its rapid expansion across the United States with more than 130 brick-and-mortar and mobile operations and over 100 additional units in development nationwide.

The upcoming Sinking Spring location will offer dine-in, take-out, catering, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

Guests can expect favorites including:

Famous Peach Cobbler

Banana Pudding

Fresh-Baked Cookies

Brownies

Milkshakes & Refreshers

Cinnamon Rolls

Ice Cream Creations

Dessert Flights

“The Peach Cobbler Factory is excited to become part of the Sinking Spring community,” said Greg George, CEO of PCF Franchise LLC. “We believe our desserts bring people together, and we look forward to serving families, schools, businesses, churches, and the entire community with an unforgettable Southern dessert experience.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory has quickly become known for its unique desserts, vibrant social media presence, and rapidly growing footprint that includes traditional storefronts, airports, stadiums, malls, and mobile operations.

An official grand opening date for the Sinking Spring location will be announced soon.

About The Peach Cobbler Factory

Founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in America. The company features more than 130 brick-and-mortar and mobile units operating or in development across over 25 states, with additional expansion underway nationwide.

The brand specializes in cobblers, banana puddings, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls, churro stix, milkshakes, ice cream creations, refreshers, and catering services.

The company is co-owned by Fortune 50 CEO Larry Johnston, former Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Inc., and Greg George, a franchising veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling successful franchise brands.

For more information about The Peach Cobbler Factory or to find a location near you, visit Peach Cobbler Factory- https://peachcobblerfactory.com

For franchise information, visit Peach Cobbler Factory Franchising- https://peachcobblerfactory.com/franchising/

Media Contact

Emeka Diayi

Director of Social

emeka@peachcobblerfactory.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f655611-d02c-4b0b-b2a6-99a8670657cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70e31fbf-c2fe-4c46-ae23-460610116ad2



