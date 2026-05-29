Rodney Strong Vineyards Returns to Country Summer Music Festival

Healdsburg, California, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Vineyards is proud to return as a partner of the Country Summer Music Festival for a second consecutive year, continuing its commitment to creating meaningful connections through wine, music, and shared experiences.

Following a successful partnership in 2025, Rodney Strong’s decision to return as a sponsor was inspired by its commitment to the Sonoma County community and supporting live music and the arts. The partnership reflects the winery’s ongoing dedication to bringing people together in authentic and memorable ways, a value that remains central to Rodney Strong.

“Country Summer is a celebration of everything that makes Sonoma County so special,” said Anthony Capobianco, President of Rodney Strong Vineyards. “We’ve been rooted in Sonoma County for more than 60 years, and our participation in this event feels like a natural extension of our commitment to the people, the land, and the moments that make this region worth celebrating.”

Festival attendees can once again expect Rodney Strong to play an active role throughout the event, with opportunities to enjoy a curated selection of its Sonoma County wines, as well as a refreshing wine cocktail available at all festival bars. Guests can also enjoy Rodney Strong wines at the dedicated Wine Garden bar. Back by popular demand, the Wine Garden will once again host a line dancing experience featuring instruction from Megan Marie Line Dance and music by DJ 30rack .

Country Summer Music Festival is Northern California’s largest country music festival, drawing fans from across the region for three days of live music, line dancing, local food and beverages, and celebration. This year’s headliners include Keith Urban, Cole Swindell, and Koe Wetzel, alongside a lineup of esteemed country music performers throughout the weekend. The festival has become a signature summer event in Sonoma County, blending country music culture with the spirit of Wine Country. Additional festival information, including lineup and ticket details, can be found at Country Summer Music Festival .

About Rodney Strong Vineyards: Founded in 1959 by California wine pioneer Rod Strong, Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family-owned estate winery dedicated to crafting premium wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations, including Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, and Chalk Hill. For more than 36 years, the winery has flourished under the leadership of the Klein family, fourth-generation California farmers, who are deeply committed to environmental stewardship and innovation. The winery sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards spanning 1,115 acres, producing expressive wines that reflect the character and diverse terroirs of Sonoma County. Its signature portfolio includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc, crafted to be shared and enjoyed together. Rodney Strong Vineyards is one of Sonoma County’s original wineries, helping shape the region’s winemaking legacy. Guided by a passion for quality, hospitality, and long-term sustainability, Rodney Strong Vineyards continues to set the standard for excellence in California winemaking. Learn more at rodneystrong.com , or follow on Instagram @rsvineyards.







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