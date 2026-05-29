The Heat Came Early and the Grid Wasn’t Ready. Jackery Urges Families to Prepare for a Summer of Power Uncertainty

FREMONT, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re used to thinking of summer blackouts as a weather problem: a thunderstorm rolls through, you lose power for several hours and you wait it out. But the summer of 2026 is shaping up differently, and the culprit sitting alongside extreme heat is one most people haven’t seen coming: artificial intelligence.

Last week, the federal government issued a rare emergency order after PJM Interconnection (the grid operator serving more than 67 million people across 13 states and Washington, D.C.) warned it could not safely meet projected evening peak demand.1 The cause: an early-season heat wave arriving precisely when more than 40 gigawatts of power plant capacity was offline for scheduled spring maintenance, leaving the grid with dangerously thin reserves.2 Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. were identified as areas of particular concern. It was a preview of a system under pressure.

And the AI data center boom is only adding to that pressure heading into summer. Data centers now account for half of all new U.S. electricity demand3, and a Consumer Reports survey found that 78% of Americans are already concerned that data center growth will drive their energy bills higher.4 Areas with high concentrations of data centers have seen electricity prices jump 267% over the past five years.5 Three major U.S. grid subregions, including New England, are now at elevated risk of supply shortfalls during above-normal or extreme heat conditions, according to NERC’s 2026 Summer Reliability Assessment.6

This is the new reality of summer power, and it’s reshaping energy security at home and demanding energy independence be something sought outside of traditional grid support.

Jackery , once known as a portable solar brand for campers and outdoor adventurers, has long anticipated U.S. grid instability and evolved its battery backup technology accordingly, building more powerful, home-centric solutions designed intentionally as the modern alternative to the gas generator. Built to run indoors, quietly, and with multiple ways to recharge, Jackery's Essential Home Backup line spans capacities from compact single-room solutions to whole-home systems scaled up to 60kWh that won’t break the bank.

The modern home can't rely on the modern grid, but it doesn't have to.

Solar Home Backup, Built for Household Energy Independence

Jackery’s Essential Home Backup line is designed around the way people actually live, whether that’s a house with a full appliance load or an apartment where keeping one room comfortable and one device charged is enough.

For larger homes, the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus and HomePower 3600 Plus are modular, comprehensive home systems that can power refrigerators, medical devices, AC units, and other essentials through extended outages, and recharge via solar so families aren’t dependent on the grid that just failed them. For apartment dwellers, renters, or anyone who wants room-by-room backup, the HomePower 3000 and Explorer 2000v2 offer quiet, portable, zero-emission power backup.

Ready out of the box, and only requiring installation if a homeowner opts into a Transfer Switch connection, Jackery can make sure a household is ready before the emergency happens.

Secure Energy Independence Before the Lights Go Out

Grid experts and emergency management officials consistently say the same thing: the families who fare best in outages are the ones who didn’t wait for a forecast. With NERC’s own 2026 Summer Reliability Assessment flagging elevated risk across New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and Texas6, and with AI energy demand showing no signs of slowing, the window to prepare is right now, before peak season arrives.

Start with one question: if the power went out tonight, what couldn't your household be without? Whatever the answer, whether a refrigerator, a medical device, a computer, or a fan, that's your backup plan. Everything else follows from there.

For more information on Jackery’s Essential Home Backup line, visit Jackery.com

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh - Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

ICR: Jackery@icrinc.com