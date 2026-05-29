LV Petroleum Celebrates Community Milestones with A&W Grand Opening in Wellsville, Kansas, and Live Radio Event at Las Vegas Rally's Location

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC, a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores and quick-service restaurants across the United States, held two community events to wrap up the month of May: the grand opening of its A&W restaurant in Wellsville, Kansas, and a live broadcast event at its Rally's location on South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas.

The community turned out in full force on May 21 in Wellsville, Kansas, to celebrate its newest A&W restaurant. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by the Wellsville Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by Kansas State Bank. Guests were treated to a lively spin-the-wheel prize activation, where more than 250 free root beer floats were won throughout the day.

"The Wellsville community showed up, and that means everything to us," said Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of LV Petroleum. "A&W is a brand that carries real nostalgia and genuine warmth. Watching families come together for a fun, interactive day is our favorite part of openings and the perfect way to introduce these restaurants to the communities they will serve."

On May 27, LV Petroleum’s Rally’s on South Decatur Boulevard hosted a live broadcast with Las Vegas radio powerhouse 98.5 KLUC-FM. Mikalah Gordon, host of the station's popular 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. slot, was on-site for the event, bringing her signature energy directly to the drive-through lane.

The event offered attendees a buy-one, get-one deal on the Big Buford Burger, a spin-the-wheel activation for a chance to win exclusive KLUC station swag and a grand-prize giveaway of two tickets to see Louis Tomlinson live at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 13.

"Partnering with KLUC and having Mikalah Gordon on-site brought a level of energy and visibility that we were incredibly excited about," said Guy Madmon, co-founder of LV Petroleum. "Between all the giveaways, this was the kind of event that reminded people that Rally's is a destination for families and fun."

Both events are part of LV Petroleum's broader strategy to deepen community engagement across its growing portfolio of more than 180 quick-service restaurant locations nationwide. Under the leadership of President and CEO Kris Roach, the company continues to invest in brand activations that connect its restaurant locations with the local communities they serve.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 80 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands, including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin', and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .