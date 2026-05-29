BIBO Salon Launches Inclusive Mentorship Initiative and Specialized Texture Services in Oakland

Oakland, CA, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Oakland continues navigating economic challenges, rising costs, and shifting urban identity, local business owners say the city’s deep sense of culture, diversity, and community connection remains one of its greatest strengths.

The team at BIBO Salon outside their Uptown Oakland location on Broadway. Founded on a philosophy of diversity and acceptance, the independent salon serves a highly varied Bay Area client base with texture-focused expertise.

For Susie Geda, founder of BIBO Salon in Oakland’s Uptown District, that spirit has shaped not only her business, but the philosophy behind it.

“Oakland has so much heart and soul,” Geda said. “People here value authenticity, creativity, diversity, and acceptance. That’s what makes doing hair in Oakland so special.”

Founded in 2017, BIBO Salon has built a reputation throughout the Bay Area for its personalized approach to hair services, textured hair expertise, and inclusive salon culture. But according to Geda, the salon’s deeper mission extends beyond beauty alone.

“We’re not just doing hair,” she explained. “We’re helping people feel seen, confident, and comfortable being themselves.”

Oakland’s Independent Business Culture Remains a Defining Strength

While many major cities continue seeing growth in chain-driven retail and hospitality, Oakland has maintained a strong culture of independent businesses and community-centered entrepreneurship.

Geda believes that culture has played a major role in BIBO Salon’s growth over the years.

“People in Oakland genuinely support small businesses,” she said. “They care about experience, connection, and quality. They want businesses that reflect the community they live in.”

Located on Broadway in Oakland, BIBO Salon serves a highly diverse client base representing a wide range of hair textures, backgrounds, identities, and personal styles. The salon has become known for customized hair treatments, curly and textured hair services, balayage, calligraphy cuts, and specialized blowout services tailored to different hair types.

According to Geda, Oakland’s diversity has challenged the salon to continually evolve its education and technical expertise.

“In Oakland, you work with every texture, every background, every story,” she said. “That pushes us to constantly grow and become better artists.”

Mentorship and Confidence Building Become Core Mission

Beyond client services, Geda says one of the most meaningful parts of her work has become mentoring younger stylists entering the industry.

Over her nearly three decades in hairstyling, she has trained and developed numerous stylists who later went on to build successful careers of their own throughout California and beyond.

“I think contribution becomes more important as you get older,” Geda said. “If I can help younger stylists build confidence, develop careers, and believe in themselves, that means everything to me.”

She says the salon increasingly focuses not only on technical education, but also on helping team members discover their own strengths and creative identity.

“There are people who come into this industry feeling defeated or overlooked,” she explained. “Sometimes all it takes is somebody believing in them and helping them see what they’re capable of.”

That mentorship philosophy reflects a broader shift happening throughout the beauty industry, where many salons are placing greater emphasis on wellness, authenticity, education, and emotional experience alongside traditional beauty services.

Specialized Hair Treatments Reflect Growing Demand for Personalized Care

As beauty consumers increasingly search for customized solutions tailored to their specific hair texture and lifestyle, BIBO Salon says demand has grown for highly specialized treatments and texture-focused services.

The salon is currently preparing to introduce a new hydration-focused keratin treatment developed in Australia, designed to help reduce frizz and improve manageability across multiple hair textures.

According to Geda, modern clients are looking for far more than a standard haircut appointment.

“People are searching for an experience that feels personal,” she said. “They want someone who understands their hair, their lifestyle, and how they want to feel when they leave the salon.”

Building Something Bigger Than Beauty

As Oakland continues evolving, Geda hopes BIBO Salon can continue serving as both a creative space and a positive force within the local community.

She says the long-term vision is not simply to grow a successful salon, but to contribute meaningfully to Oakland’s culture through mentorship, inclusion, artistry, and human connection.

“Hair is just the beginning,” Geda said. “What really matters is how people feel about themselves when they leave here.”

More than a standard appointment: BIBO Salon founder Susie Geda (center) connects with the community during an in-salon event, emphasizing personal relationships and emotional experiences alongside technical artistry.

About BIBO Salon

BIBO Salon is an Oakland-based hair salon located in the city’s Uptown District, specializing in customized cuts, color, textured hair services, blowouts, and advanced hair treatments. Founded by Susie Geda, the salon emphasizes inclusivity, artistry, mentorship, and personalized client experiences while serving a diverse Bay Area community. BIBO Salon is known for its expertise across multiple hair textures and its commitment to helping clients feel confident, authentic, and empowered.

Press Inquiries

Susie Geda

bibosalon [at] bibosalon.com

(510) 838-2426

https://www.bibosalon.com/

2509 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612