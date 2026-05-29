Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždės for the three months of 2026

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first three months of 2026 was EUR 52.1 million, or 0.5% less than a year ago (sales revenue for the first three months of 2025 was EUR 52.3 million).

EBITDA in the first three months of 2026 was EUR 4.7 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 2.0 million a year ago.

In the first three months of 2026, the company generated a profit before tax of EUR 3.1 million. In the first three months of 2025, the company generated a profit before tax of EUR 0.2 million.





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment