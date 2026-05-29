MannKind to Host Conference Call Today to Discuss Afrezza Pediatric Approval

 | Source: MannKind MannKind

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) announced today that management will host a conference call to discuss the recent FDA approval of Afrezza® for use in children and adolescents aged 6 and older living with diabetes at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, May 29, 2026. Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD and Kevin Kaiserman, MD, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head-Diabetes.

Links to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

MANNKIND is a registered trademark of MannKind Corporation.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                BIOTECHNOLOGY
                            
                            
                                CONFERENCE CALL
                            
                            
                                Diabetes
                            
                            
                                Pediatrics
                            

                



        




        

            

            
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