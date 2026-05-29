ASAP Dental Care Expands Evening and Weekend Hours Across Greater Jacksonville to Meet Urgent Dental and Emergency Needs

Jacksonville, FL, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAP Dental Care, a leading provider of comprehensive dental services in Northeast Florida, has officially announced the expansion of its evening and weekend hours across multiple locations. The strategic expansion is designed to solve a critical healthcare gap in the Greater Jacksonville area: accessing reliable, high-quality dental care and emergency treatments outside of standard corporate business hours.

Providing Weekend Dental Hours

With multiple offices operating on Saturdays and Sundays, ASAP Dental Care establishes itself as the premier choice for families and patients facing unexpected dental emergencies on weekends in Jacksonville.

"Dental pain doesn't wait for Monday morning," says the team at ASAP Dental Care. "By expanding our schedules to include late evenings and comprehensive weekend availability, we are ensuring that Jacksonville residents can get immediate, professional care when they need it most—without having to resort to costly emergency room visits that can't resolve root dental issues."

ASAP Dental Care Locations & Weekend Hours Breakdown

Jacksonville – 103rd St. (Westside & Sunday Availability) Address: 7451 103rd St, Suite 18, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Phone: (904) 777-4622 Hours: Monday – Saturday: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm | Sunday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Jacksonville – Atlantic Blvd (East Jacksonville / Regent's Park) Address: 12777 Atlantic Blvd, Suite 26 , Jacksonville, FL 32225 Phone: (904) 312-7777 Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm | Friday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Jacksonville – Bonneval Rd (Southside) Address: 6960 Bonneval Rd, # 201, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Phone: (904) 281-9988 Hours: Tuesday – Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Jacksonville – Dunn Ave (Northside) Address: 3000-38 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Phone: (904) 768-3790 Hours: Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Orange Park – Blanding Blvd Address: 38a Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073 Phone: (904) 272-9440 Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Jacksonville – San Jose Blvd (Mandarin) Address: 11362 San Jose Blvd., Suite 7, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Phone: (904) 998-1555 Hours: Monday: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM | Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Wednesday: 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM | Thursday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Friday: By Appointment | Saturday & Sunday: Closed



Dedicated Emergency Dental Solutions

ASAP Dental Care handles a wide array of urgent needs during these expanded hours, including severe toothaches, broken or fractured teeth, knocked-out teeth, lost fillings, and emergency root canals or extractions. By distributing these hours geographically across the Northside, Southside, Westside, Atlantic Blvd, and Orange Park, patients are rarely more than a few minutes away from an open dental chair.

Patients looking for a routine cleaning, cosmetic consult, or a fast response to a weekend dental emergency can book an appointment online or call their nearest location directly.

About ASAP Dental Care

ASAP Dental Care is committed to providing accessible, stress-free dentistry to the communities of Jacksonville and Orange Park, FL. By offering multi-location flexibility, evening availability, and robust Saturday and Sunday hours, they remove the traditional barriers to dental health.

Evening and Weekend Hours

About ASAP Dental Care

At ASAP Dental Care, you’ll meet a highly experienced team of dental professionals who strive to perform at a consistently high level every time you visit us. We’re a family-owned business with second and third-generation dentists. We have nine convenient locations in North Florida, including our primary practice, which offers dental care seven days a week. If you have an issue that needs prompt attention, we provide complete, comfortable, and compassionate dental care under one roof without the need to wait days or weeks for an appointment. Our highly skilled dentists, oral surgeons, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and administrative staff work collaboratively to provide a great patient experience! All our dental professionals have advanced skills and a passion for providing each patient with the best possible customized solutions. We truly feel grateful to be able to help patients improve their smiles and lives every day, and love giving back to the community through a variety of charitable endeavors.

Press Inquiries

ASAP Dental Care

Media Representative

Dave [at] netviperinteractive.com

(904) 998-0000

https://www.asapdentalcare.com/

6960 Bonneval Rd, # 201 Jacksonville, FL 32216