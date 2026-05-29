CADCA to Honor GameChanger with Humanitarian of the Year Award at October Drug-Free Kids Awards Dinner

ALEXANDRIA, VA, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADCA announced today that GameChanger will receive the Major General Arthur T. Dean Humanitarian of the Year Award at its annual Drug-Free Kids Campaign Awards Dinner on October 8, 2026. The award is the highest honor bestowed by CADCA’s Drug-Free Kids Campaign, recognizing outstanding philanthropy, national leadership, and exceptional commitment to substance misuse prevention. Recipients of this award are selected for their significant contributions to the prevention movement and their specific attention to protecting the health and futures of youth across the country.

“When we look at the work that GameChanger is doing to mobilize young people, it is clear why they were chosen for our highest honor,” said General Barrye L. Price, CADCA President and CEO. “From their peer leadership programs to the development of GameChanger University, Joe Boczek and his team are demonstrating that prevention works, and we are proud to stand alongside them in this mission.”

GameChanger was unanimously selected for the honor in recognition of its impactful youth-led prevention work, particularly in West Viginia. Through programs like the GameChanger Elementary Program and Peer Leader Program, the organization has built a youth-led prevention model that is reshaping how communities address substance misuse.

In July 2025, GameChanger announced the development of GameChanger University, a groundbreaking online prevention education platform built in collaboration with West Virginia University and Marshall University under the initiative One State, One Vision. Representing an investment of more than $1 million, the platform will deliver age-appropriate, evidence-based lessons for students in grades K-12, with built-in flexibility to address emerging drug threats. It’s also designed to support schools in complying with Laken’s Law, West Virginia's landmark legislation mandating fentanyl and opioid misuse education for all students in grades 6–12. In 2024, GameChanger's free prevention services reached approximately 175,000 middle and high school students across more than 200 schools statewide.

"GameChanger is extremely humbled and deeply grateful to be the recipient of such a prestigious award from such a highly acclaimed prevention organization as CADCA," said Joe Boczek, Founder and Executive Director of GameChanger. "We look forward to interacting with General Price and his entire staff in the years ahead as together we work to save the lives of our youth and teens."

CADCA’s Drug-Free Kids Campaign Awards Dinner will be held on October 8, 2026, at the Gaylord National. Additional event details and ticket information will be announced in the coming months.

About CADCA

CADCA is the premier prevention association equipping coalitions with tools, knowledge, and support to create positive change in their communities. CADCA’s vision is safer, healthier, and stronger communities everywhere. Through our work we have built a network of more than 7,000 coalitions across the United States and over 28 countries. At the core of CADCA’s creation is the belief in the effectiveness and efficiency of local coalitions as catalysts for drug-free communities globally, combating substance misuse through the implementation of comprehensive strategies for community change.

Contact Info



Marianne Varkiani

mvarkiani@cadca.org

+1 571-771-0638