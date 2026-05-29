EpiCooler Climatiseur: The Best Portable AC & Heater for Any Room — No Installation Required

New York City, NY, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Introduction: The Future of Home Comfort Has Arrived

Picture this: it's the peak of summer, your room is sweltering, and you're stuck because your landlord won't allow a permanent air conditioner installation. Or it's mid-winter, the central heating is unreliable, and you need a quick, efficient solution for just one room. These are not rare situations — they are the everyday realities of millions of households, renters, students, remote workers, and frequent movers around the world.

For decades, the only real answers to this problem were either expensive, installation-heavy air conditioning systems or bulky, energy-hungry space heaters. Neither was truly portable. Neither was truly efficient. And neither could do both — cool in summer and heat in winter — from the same compact unit.

That changed with EpiCooler .

Launched in late 2025, EpiCooler is a next-generation portable climate device that delivers both rapid cooling and stable heating from a single plug-and-play unit. There are no installation requirements, no vents to route through windows, no professional technicians to call, and no permanent changes to your home. You simply place it, plug it in, and within moments your room's temperature begins to shift toward your comfort zone.

This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about EpiCooler — from its technology and features to its pricing, usage instructions, and why it's quickly becoming one of the most talked-about home comfort devices of 2025–2026. Whether you're considering a purchase, doing research, or simply curious about what makes EpiCooler different, this article provides the complete picture.

✅ Visit the Official EpiCooler Website

What Is EpiCooler? A Complete Overview

EpiCooler is a portable, plug-and-play climate control device engineered to provide both cooling and heating functionality without requiring installation, venting systems, refrigerant pipes, or structural changes to a home or office. It is designed as an all-in-one temperature management solution capable of servicing small to medium-sized rooms with efficient airflow and consistent output.

At its core, EpiCooler operates through a dual-mode thermal engine — a compact internal mechanism that handles both cold and warm air generation within the same chassis. This allows the device to serve as a multi-season climate solution, functioning as a portable air conditioner during warm months and a personal heater during cold ones.

Unlike traditional portable AC units that require window kits and drainage hoses, EpiCooler's design is fully self-contained. There are no external tubes, no window mounting brackets, and no complicated setup procedures. Users simply place the device on a flat surface — a desk, table, nightstand, or the floor — connect it to a standard electrical outlet, and begin using it immediately.

The device has been developed to meet the growing global demand for portable, accessible, and energy-efficient climate solutions. It is particularly relevant for:

Renters and tenants who cannot modify their living spaces

who cannot modify their living spaces Students in dormitories or shared accommodations

in dormitories or shared accommodations Remote workers who spend extended hours in a home office

who spend extended hours in a home office Small apartment dwellers who need localized cooling or heating

who need localized cooling or heating Travelers or frequent movers who want a consistent comfort device wherever they go

who want a consistent comfort device wherever they go Homeowners seeking supplemental temperature control for specific rooms

EpiCooler's introduction represents a broader shift in how consumers think about indoor climate management — away from heavy, permanent infrastructure and toward flexible, intelligent, user-controlled devices that adapt to modern living arrangements.

The Technology Behind EpiCooler: How It Actually Works

Understanding how EpiCooler works helps illustrate why it performs at such a high level despite its compact size. The device's operation is based on several integrated engineering systems working in concert.

Dual-Mode Thermal Engine

The central technology in Climatiseur EpiCooler is its dual-mode thermal engine — a system that can switch between generating cooled air and warmed air based on user input. During cooling mode, the engine processes ambient room air through internal temperature-modulating pathways, reducing the air temperature before redistributing it back into the space. During heating mode, an internal warming element rapidly increases the temperature of incoming air before releasing it into the room.

This dual-mode capability means EpiCooler is not merely a fan with a cooling function attached. It is a genuine temperature-control device capable of meaningful thermal adjustment in the surrounding environment.

Precision Airflow Channels

EpiCooler incorporates precision-engineered airflow channels that guide air through the device efficiently. These channels are designed to minimize resistance and turbulence, allowing air to pass through quickly and smoothly. The result is consistent airflow output with lower energy requirements than systems using less refined internal pathways.

This engineering also contributes directly to the device's whisper-quiet operation. By reducing turbulence inside the unit, the motor can work at lower speeds while still achieving significant airflow output. This is why EpiCooler can operate quietly enough for bedrooms and study spaces while still delivering meaningful temperature change.

Automated Oscillation System

To ensure that cooled or heated air reaches every corner of a room, EpiCooler features an automated oscillation system. This mechanism allows the device's airflow output to sweep horizontally across a broader angle, extending the effective coverage area. According to the product specifications, the oscillation system supports coverage of rooms up to approximately 51 square metres — a significant reach for a unit of this size.

Energy-Regulated Circuitry

One of the more sophisticated components of EpiCooler's internal design is its energy-regulated circuitry. Rather than operating at a fixed power draw, the device adjusts its energy consumption dynamically based on the selected mode, fan speed, and temperature output level. This prevents unnecessary power use during lower-demand operation and ensures the device isn't consuming maximum energy when it doesn't need to.

The practical outcome of this circuitry is lower electricity bills compared to high-wattage traditional heaters or window AC units operating at full capacity. It also reduces heat generation inside the device itself, contributing to longer operational lifespan and enhanced safety.

Digital Control Interface

EpiCooler's digital control ecosystem ties all these systems together. A responsive touchscreen panel on the device surface provides access to every function — mode selection, fan speed, oscillation control, timer setting, and more. The accompanying remote control mirrors all these functions, enabling hands-free operation from across the room.

The integration of digital controls allows for precision management that older portable devices never offered. Users can set exact operating parameters, program the device to switch off after a specific time, and adjust settings instantly without getting up from their bed, desk, or sofa.

EpiCooler has been steadily building a strong reputation as one of the most innovative plug-and-play climate devices available today. For anyone looking to explore the complete official product story straight from the source, you can also visit the EpiCooler press release featured on Info Flash Media — globally trusted news and media platforms where the device's launch announcement, technical highlights, and brand background have been comprehensively and formally documented.

Key Features of EpiCooler: A Detailed Breakdown

EpiCooler's feature set has been carefully assembled to address both practical daily needs and the broader requirements of versatile indoor living. Here is a detailed look at each major feature:

1. Dual-Mode Cooling and Heating

The headline feature of EpiCooler is its ability to both cool and heat a space from the same compact unit. Most portable climate devices are designed for one function — either cooling in summer or warming in winter. EpiCooler eliminates this limitation by integrating both functions into a unified system. This means one purchase provides year-round climate support, reducing the need to buy and store multiple seasonal devices.

2. Plug-and-Play Operation

EpiCooler requires no installation whatsoever. There are no tools needed, no wall brackets, no window modifications, and no professional setup. Connecting the device to a standard electrical outlet is all that is required to begin operation. This simplicity is a deliberate design choice that makes EpiCooler test accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or housing restrictions.

3. Touchscreen Control Panel

The integrated touchscreen interface provides a clean, responsive way to manage all device settings. The display clearly shows the current mode, fan speed setting, and timer status. Controls are intuitive, with large, easy-to-read icons that require no learning curve. The panel also provides visual feedback on current operational status, helping users confirm their settings at a glance.

4. Remote Control Functionality

For added convenience, EpiCooler ships with a dedicated remote control. This device mirrors all touchscreen functionality, allowing users to change settings from anywhere in the room. The remote is particularly valuable for bedroom use, where adjusting settings in the middle of the night without moving can mean the difference between a restful and disrupted sleep.

5. Multi-Speed Airflow Settings

EpiCooler offers multiple fan speed settings, giving users granular control over airflow intensity. Higher speed settings deliver stronger, faster temperature change — useful when the room is particularly warm or cold. Lower speed settings provide a gentler, quieter background temperature adjustment — ideal for maintaining comfort once an initial target temperature is reached. This graduated control improves both comfort and energy efficiency.

6. Automated Oscillation

The oscillation feature allows EpiCooler to sweep air output across a horizontal arc, covering a much larger area than a stationary unit could achieve. This is particularly valuable in open-plan spaces, irregularly shaped rooms, or situations where multiple people are present at different points in the room. When engaged, oscillation ensures consistent temperature distribution without requiring the user to reposition the device.

7. Programmable Timer

EpiCooler's timer function allows users to schedule automatic shutoff after a selected duration. Common timer settings allow the device to operate for one, two, four, or eight hours before automatically switching off. This feature is especially useful at bedtime — users can fall asleep with the device running and allow it to switch off automatically after a comfortable period, conserving energy during overnight hours.

8. Whisper-Quiet Motor

Thanks to the precision-engineered airflow channels and quiet motor technology described earlier, EpiCooler Erfahrungen operates with notably low noise output. This makes it appropriate for use in environments where silence is important — bedrooms, nurseries, home offices, study spaces, and anywhere that concentrating or resting is a priority. The device can run in the background without drawing attention to itself.

9. Compact and Portable Design

EpiCooler has been designed with a compact footprint that allows it to fit on virtually any flat surface. Its lightweight construction and integrated carry handle make it easy to move between rooms as needed. One device can serve a bedroom overnight and be moved to a home office during the day, providing targeted climate comfort wherever it is most needed.

10. Safety Features

The device incorporates overheat protection as a core safety measure. If the internal temperature rises beyond safe operating parameters, the device's protection circuitry activates to prevent damage or hazard. The stable base design and structured ventilation channels additionally ensure that airflow is never obstructed in normal use conditions.

✅ Go to EpiCooler's Official Page

Benefits of EpiCooler: Why It Stands Out

Understanding the benefits of EpiCooler means looking beyond the feature list to see how those features translate into real-world improvements in daily life.

Year-Round Climate Comfort from One Device

The most profound benefit EpiCooler offers is the ability to address both summer heat and winter cold using a single device. Rather than buying a portable fan or window unit for summer and a space heater for winter, EpiCooler provides both capabilities. For renters or budget-conscious buyers, this consolidation of function into one unit represents genuine long-term savings.

No Installation Means No Barriers

Perhaps the biggest frustration with traditional climate solutions is the installation requirement. Window AC units need mounting hardware, sealed gaps, and often landlord permission. Central heating modifications require licensed technicians and significant investment. EpiCooler bypasses all of this. The absence of installation requirements removes every logistical barrier between the device and comfortable indoor temperatures.

Energy-Conscious Performance

EpiCooler's energy-regulated circuitry means users don't have to choose between comfort and responsible energy use. The device delivers effective temperature management while optimizing power draw — a balance that many traditional climate systems struggle to achieve. Over time, this translates to lower electricity costs compared to alternatives that operate at a fixed, higher power draw.

Ideal for Renters and Small Spaces

The demographic of renters, students, and small-space dwellers represents a huge segment of the global population that has historically been underserved by climate technology. EpiCooler was clearly designed with this demographic in mind. Its installation-free design, compact size, and portability make it the ideal climate solution for anyone who cannot or does not want to modify their living space.

Enhanced Comfort in Noise-Sensitive Environments

Older portable climate devices — particularly space heaters and budget portable fans — are often surprisingly noisy. The hum of a motor, the rattle of a grill, or the loud rush of airflow can make these devices disruptive in quiet environments. EpiCooler's quiet motor technology addresses this directly, delivering meaningful climate output without the acoustic disruption that plagues less refined devices.

Flexibility Across Multiple Settings

Because EpiCooler is genuinely portable, it can serve a household's needs across multiple rooms and settings. A family might use it in the kitchen during meal preparation, move it to the living room during the evening, and then transfer it to a bedroom at night. This cross-room flexibility means the investment delivers value across the entire home rather than being limited to a single fixed location.

Intuitive Controls for All Users

The digital touchscreen and remote control make EpiCooler Preis straightforward to use for people of all ages and technical abilities. There are no complicated installation menus, no configuration sequences, and no maintenance modes to navigate. Operating the device requires nothing more than pressing a few clearly labelled buttons — making it accessible to elderly users, children, and anyone who prefers technology that simply works.

Who Is EpiCooler Best Suited For?

EpiCooler's versatile design means it is relevant across a wide range of users and contexts. The following user profiles represent those who are likely to benefit most:

Renters and Apartment Dwellers: With no installation requirements and a compact footprint, EpiCooler is perfectly suited for rental properties where tenants cannot make permanent structural changes.

Students in Dorms or Shared Housing: Dormitory rooms are notoriously difficult to keep comfortable, and many halls of residence restrict air conditioning installations. EpiCooler provides climate control within these constraints.

Remote Workers: Spending eight or more hours a day at a home desk means temperature comfort directly affects productivity. EpiCooler gives remote workers precise control over their immediate working environment.

Elderly Individuals: Older adults are particularly sensitive to temperature extremes, and EpiCooler's simple interface, remote control, and timer function make it easy to maintain safe, comfortable temperatures without effort.

Parents of Young Children: Nurseries and children's rooms often benefit from localized temperature control, and EpiCooler's quiet operation ensures it won't disturb sleeping infants or young children.

Travelers and Frequent Movers: For those who change locations frequently, having a reliable portable climate device that doesn't require setup at each new location provides consistent comfort regardless of destination.

Homeowners Seeking Supplemental Heating or Cooling: Even in homes with existing HVAC systems, there are often rooms that are consistently too warm or too cool. EpiCooler provides a targeted supplemental solution for these problem areas without requiring system modifications.

✅ Cool Your Room Instantly — Get EpiCooler

EpiCooler vs. Traditional Portable Air Conditioners: A Comparison

To understand what makes EpiCooler genuinely different, it helps to compare it directly against the most common alternative — traditional portable air conditioning units.

Installation Requirements: Traditional portable AC units almost always require a window exhaust kit to route hot air outside. This involves placing a hose through a window, sealing the gap, and often limiting which rooms the unit can service. EpiCooler requires no exhaust system whatsoever — it is fully self-contained.

Noise Levels: Conventional portable AC units are well known for operating at significant noise levels — often loud enough to be disruptive during sleep or concentrated work. EpiCooler's whisper-quiet motor technology represents a meaningful improvement in this area.

Heating Capability: Standard portable AC units are cooling-only devices. A separate heater is required for winter use. EpiCooler's dual-mode system eliminates this limitation entirely.

Portability: Traditional portable AC units, despite their name, are often heavy, bulky, and difficult to move due to their size and the attached exhaust hose. EpiCooler is genuinely portable — lightweight, compact, and easy to carry from room to room.

Energy Consumption: High-capacity portable AC units often draw substantial power. EpiCooler's energy-regulated circuitry is designed to be more efficient, particularly for the smaller room sizes it targets.

Setup Time: Deploying a traditional portable AC unit can take 15–30 minutes including window kit installation. EpiCooler takes less than a minute — literally just placing it and plugging it in.

Cost: Traditional portable AC units represent a significant upfront investment. EpiCooler's pricing is positioned to offer genuine value, particularly when considered against the combined cost of a portable cooler and a separate heater.

How to Use EpiCooler: Step-by-Step Guide

EpiCooler is designed to be straightforward to use, but a clear step-by-step guide helps ensure the best possible experience from the first use.

Step 1 — Choose Your Location Select a flat, stable surface where EpiCooler arnaque will have clear space around its air intake and output vents. Avoid placing the device in enclosed areas, against walls with no gap, or in locations where airflow might be obstructed. A desk, table, nightstand, or floor space near the centre of the room generally provides optimal distribution.

Step 2 — Connect to Power Plug the device into a standard electrical outlet. The device will power on and the digital display will activate, showing the default settings.

Step 3 — Select Your Mode Using either the touchscreen panel or the remote control, select your preferred mode — Cool Mode for summer conditions or Heat Mode for winter conditions. The device will begin working in your selected mode immediately.

Step 4 — Set Your Fan Speed Choose from the available fan speed settings. For rapid temperature change, select a higher speed. For gentle background comfort maintenance, a lower speed is more appropriate and quieter.

Step 5 — Enable Oscillation (Optional) If you want airflow distributed across a wider area of the room, activate the oscillation function. The device will begin sweeping its output across the horizontal arc, improving even temperature distribution.

Step 6 — Set a Timer (Optional) If you want the device to switch off automatically after a specific period, programme the timer function. This is particularly useful at bedtime or when leaving a room for a predictable duration.

Step 7 — Adjust via Remote Once the device is running, the remote control allows you to adjust any setting from anywhere in the room without needing to approach the device.

Step 8 — Regular Maintenance Periodically check the air intake area for dust accumulation. Where the device includes a removable filter, clean it gently according to the manufacturer's guidance. Wipe the exterior with a soft, dry cloth to maintain appearance. These simple steps ensure consistent performance over the device's operational lifespan.

EpiCooler Pricing, Packages, and Where to Buy

EpiCooler is available exclusively through its official website . This direct-to-consumer approach serves several important purposes for buyers: it ensures product authenticity, guarantees access to current pricing, and provides direct contact with the manufacturer's customer support team.

Purchasing through unauthorized third-party sellers carries risks including receipt of counterfeit or refurbished units, outdated product versions, and lack of warranty coverage. The official website is the only verified source for genuine EpiCooler units.

The company offers several purchasing configurations to accommodate different needs and budgets:

Single Unit Package Designed for personal or single-room use, the single unit package is the entry-level option for individuals wanting to try EpiCooler in one specific space. It provides complete functionality and is ideal for a bedroom, home office, or studio apartment.

Duo Package The Duo Package offers two units at a combined price that typically represents better value than two individual purchases. This configuration suits households with two distinct rooms requiring climate management — for example, a bedroom and a home office — or couples who want individual units for personal comfort zones.

Family/Household Package For larger households or those wanting to ensure climate comfort across multiple rooms, the Family Package provides the best per-unit pricing. It enables simultaneous or rotating use of multiple devices throughout the home, ensuring that no room is left uncomfortable regardless of the season.

Pricing on the official website may vary based on promotional periods, seasonal sales, and regional availability. The website maintains transparent, updated pricing and includes full information on shipping timescales, delivery coverage, and applicable warranty terms.

Important Buyer Note: EpiCooler pricing, availability, and promotional offers are subject to change. Always visit the official website to confirm the most current pricing before purchasing.

Choose Your EpiCooler Package

Common Questions About EpiCooler (Answered)

Does EpiCooler actually work as an air conditioner? EpiCooler is a portable climate device with cooling functionality. It is not a conventional compressor-based air conditioner, but rather a compact cooling system designed for personal and small-room temperature management. It provides meaningful cooling in its target environment, particularly when used in smaller, enclosed spaces where its airflow can achieve effective temperature reduction.

What is the maximum room size EpiCooler can cool or heat effectively? Based on the product's specifications, EpiCooler is designed to service rooms up to approximately 51 square metres. Performance may vary based on room layout, insulation quality, window exposure, and the external temperature differential. For optimal results, using the device in a closed room with minimal heat ingress from direct sunlight will improve effectiveness.

How much electricity does EpiCooler use? EpiCooler's energy-regulated circuitry is designed to optimize power consumption relative to the selected operating mode and fan speed. While precise wattage specifications should be confirmed on the official website or product packaging, the device is engineered to be more energy-efficient than comparable high-wattage portable heaters or traditional portable air conditioners.

Can I use EpiCooler in a car or outdoors? EpiCooler is designed for indoor use in enclosed spaces where it can achieve effective temperature management. Using it in a car or open outdoor environment would significantly reduce its effectiveness as airflow would dissipate without building up a temperature change in the immediate environment.

Is EpiCooler safe to leave running overnight? Yes. EpiCooler incorporates overheat protection and stable operating design features that make it appropriate for extended use including overnight operation. The programmable timer function also allows users to schedule automatic shutoff, providing additional peace of mind during sleeping hours.

What maintenance does EpiCooler require? EpiCooler is a low-maintenance device. Regular maintenance consists of keeping the air intake and output areas clear of obstructions, periodically cleaning the exterior with a soft cloth, and checking and cleaning the air filter where applicable. No complex servicing, refrigerant top-ups, or professional maintenance is required.

Does EpiCooler come with a warranty? Warranty terms are provided through the official website at the time of purchase. Buying directly from the official source at get-epicooler.com is the best way to ensure warranty coverage applies to your purchase.

Can EpiCooler be used in multiple countries? EpiCooler's compatibility with different electrical systems (voltage and plug types) varies by regional version. Confirm the specifications for your region on the official website before purchasing.

What Real Users Say About EpiCooler

While EpiCooler is a relatively recently launched product, early adopters have noted several consistent themes in their feedback:

The overwhelming sentiment among users centers on the device's ease of use. The absence of installation requirements is consistently cited as a key advantage, particularly among renters who have struggled to find viable climate solutions for their homes. Many users highlight that going from unboxing to active cooling or heating took under two minutes.

The quiet operation is another point frequently raised. Users who previously relied on louder portable fans or budget space heaters report that EpiCooler's noise reduction is a significant quality-of-life improvement, particularly in bedroom environments where sleep quality is affected by ambient sound.

The dual-mode convenience resonates strongly with users in regions that experience both hot summers and cold winters. Rather than seasonal storage and retrieval of different devices, a single EpiCooler unit handles both requirements year-round.

Some users note the importance of using the device in a closed room for best results. Those who set expectations accordingly — understanding that EpiCooler is designed for personal or small-room environments rather than open-plan spaces or large halls — consistently report satisfaction with its performance.

Why EpiCooler Represents the Future of Personal Climate Control

Looking beyond EpiCooler as a specific product and toward the broader trend it represents, the direction of travel in personal climate technology is clear: consumers increasingly want devices that are portable, flexible, installation-free, and intelligent.

The traditional model of climate control — large, fixed, expensive, installation-dependent — has served households for decades, but it was always a compromise. It required permanent commitment, professional setup, and the assumption that you would stay in the same home for years. In a world where people move more frequently, rent more commonly, work from home more regularly, and prioritize sustainability and lower energy consumption, that traditional model is increasingly inadequate.

EpiCooler is part of a new generation of climate devices that rejects these constraints. By combining dual-mode functionality, intelligent digital controls, energy-regulated operation, and genuine portability into a single compact unit, it offers a climate solution built for how people actually live today.

The significance of not requiring installation cannot be overstated. For the hundreds of millions of people who rent their homes globally, the ability to have meaningful climate control without needing landlord approval or professional installation opens access to comfortable living conditions that were previously unavailable or impractical.

Furthermore, EpiCooler's approach aligns well with growing consumer awareness of energy use. Its regulated circuitry, which adjusts power draw based on operational demand, reflects a design philosophy that takes energy efficiency seriously. As electricity costs rise globally and environmental consciousness increases, devices that deliver comfort efficiently will gain increasing relevance.

From a technological standpoint, EpiCooler's integration of dual thermal modes, precision airflow engineering, automated oscillation, and a fully digital control interface represents a level of sophistication that would have been unusual in portable climate devices even five years ago. This reflects the rapid maturation of portable climate technology as a category — and EpiCooler positions itself at the forefront of that maturation.

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Conlcusion

After a thorough examination of EpiCooler's technology, features, performance capabilities, and design philosophy, the conclusion is clear: for the right user and the right application, EpiCooler is a compelling investment in daily comfort.

Its strengths are genuine and well-targeted. The dual-mode cooling and heating capability provides year-round value from a single purchase. The installation-free, plug-and-play design removes every logistical barrier to use. The compact, portable form factor delivers flexibility that fixed climate systems can never match. The quiet motor makes it compatible with environments where noise is a concern. And the energy-regulated circuitry ensures that comfort doesn't come at the cost of excessive electricity consumption.

It is important, as with any personal climate device, to set appropriate expectations regarding the intended use environment. EpiCooler is designed and performs best in smaller, enclosed spaces — bedrooms, home offices, studio apartments, dorm rooms, and similar settings. In these environments, it delivers consistent, meaningful temperature control. In large, open, or poorly insulated spaces, performance expectations should be adjusted accordingly.

For renters, students, remote workers, frequent movers, and anyone who has found traditional climate solutions too invasive, too expensive, or too complicated, EpiCooler offers a practical and accessible alternative that addresses real problems with thoughtful engineering.

It represents exactly what modern climate technology should aspire to be: intelligent, flexible, efficient, and designed around how people actually live.





Where to Purchase EpiCooler

EpiCooler is available exclusively through the official website . Purchasing through the official channel ensures product authenticity, valid warranty coverage, access to current pricing, and direct customer support from the manufacturer.

Official Website: Click here

Customer Support Email: support@get-epicooler.com

Phone (US): +1 (302) 207-3829

Registered Address: UAB Rara Digital, Gedimino pr., 20, Vilnius, Lithuania

Do not purchase EpiCooler from unauthorized third-party sellers, auction platforms, or unverified online stores. The only guaranteed authentic source is the official website.





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