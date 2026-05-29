Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Stockholders Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Company's Failure to Disclose Significant Problems with its Enterprise Resource Planning Software System

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) may face damages due to a pending securities class action lawsuit brought on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024. Lamb Weston is a large producer of frozen potato products, which it sells to restaurants and retailers around the world.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

According to the class action complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose significant problems with the Company's Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") software system. On April 4, 2024, the Company revealed that the disastrous rollout of its new ERP system caused it to lose $135 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and necessitated a $330 million reduction in its sales guidance for the full fiscal year. On this news, the price of Lamb Weston stock fell by $19.59 per share.

On May 12, 2026, the court entered an order granting in part and denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss, paving the way for litigation to proceed against the Company.

What Now: If you are a current shareholder of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. and have held your stock prior to July 25, 2023, you have rights. Contact Robbins LLP here for information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

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