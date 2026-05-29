UNCLE Credit Union Announces Board of Directors 2026 Election Results

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union announced the appointment of Ronald Jeffrey to its Board of Directors and the re-election of Board members Robin Morris, Mila Shapovalov, and John Stein at its Annual Meeting on April 16, 2026.

Jeffrey previously served as an Associate Board Director, where he gained hands-on experience in credit union governance and strategic oversight. During this time, he participated in board meetings and committee discussions, gaining practical exposure to fiduciary responsibilities, governance practices, and community-focused decision-making. His experience also provided insight into regulatory considerations, risk management, and the Board’s role in supporting the long-term strength and stability of the credit union.

“Ronald brings a thoughtful, disciplined approach to governance and a clear understanding of the Board’s role in supporting our members and the organization,” said Chung Bothwell, Board Chair of UNCLE Credit Union. “His experience and perspective will be an asset as the Board continues to guide the credit union’s long-term strategy.”

Jeffrey is a resident of Stockton, California, and brings a community-informed perspective that supports UNCLE’s commitment to representative governance across its field of membership.



Robin Morris brings more than 35 years of public-sector financial and operational experience, including her recent retirement from the City of Livermore as Police Business Services Manager. She has served UNCLE Credit Union through roles on the Supervisory Committee and Audit Committee.

Mila Shapovalov has supported the credit union for more than a decade, including service on the Supervisory Committee. She brings nearly twenty years of experience at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where she currently serves as a Resource Manager overseeing complex budgets, financial forecasting, and compliance.

John Stein, Ph.D., has served on the UNCLE Credit Union Board of Directors for approximately fifteen years. He brings experience in engineering and public service, including work as a scientist and engineer and prior service to the City of Livermore as a City Councilman and Planning Commissioner.

In addition to the election results, Chung Bothwell will continue in her role as Chairman of the Board, Mila Shapovalov will serve as Vice Chair, Robin Morris as Treasurer and Katherine Enchill as Secretary. A returning Board member, Enchill steps into the role of Secretary for the first time bringing a wealth of financial expertise as a Senior Financial Analyst at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Neda Gray will serve as Audit Committee Chair, and John Freeman and Ronald Jeffrey as Audit Committee members.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $750 million, full-service financial institution serving over 36,000 members. Headquartered in Livermore, CA, the credit union offers the benefits of membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one Wealth Management office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2530f4cd-5626-49a0-91f0-6c9d13ab0edd