Flutter Entertainment PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

NEW YORK and DUBLIN and TORONTO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company announces that the following resolutions were put forward at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 29, 2026.
All resolutions with the exception of 3(c), as set out in the Notice of Meeting, were duly passed on a poll.
The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the meeting and the number of votes withheld were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For1
|Votes Against1
|Total votes2
|Votes Withheld3
|No. of shares
|%
|No. of shares
|%
|No. of shares
|No. of shares
|1. By separate resolutions, to Elect /Re-elect:
|1(a) John Bryant
|126,067,313
|92.42%
|10,333,778
|7.58%
|136,401,091
|1,037,603
|1(b) Peter Jackson
|124,714,415
|91.43%
|11,688,566
|8.57%
|136,402,981
|1,035,713
|1(c) Robert (Dob) Bennett
|130,601,155
|95.75%
|5,799,617
|4.25%
|136,400,772
|1,037,922
|1(d) Stefan Bomhard
|136,068,786
|99.76%
|330,342
|0.24%
|136,399,128
|1,039,566
|1(e) Nancy Cruickshank
|136,270,273
|99.92%
|108,682
|0.08%
|136,378,955
|1,059,739
|1(f) Nancy Dubuc
|134,206,346
|98.41%
|2,172,278
|1.59%
|136,378,624
|1,060,070
|1(g) Holly Keller Koeppel
|134,481,542
|98.59%
|1,918,999
|1.41%
|136,400,541
|1,038,153
|1(h) David Kenny
|136,325,262
|99.95%
|72,391
|0.05%
|136,397,653
|1,041,041
|1(i) Carolan Lennon
|135,424,935
|99.30%
|952,299
|0.70%
|136,377,234
|1,061,460
|1(j) Christine M. McCarthy
|136,323,950
|99.94%
|75,198
|0.06%
|136,399,148
|1,039,546
|1(k) Sally Susman
|136,327,444
|99.95%
|73,116
|0.05%
|136,400,560
|1,038,134
|2. Proposal to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers
|118,832,426
|88.02%
|16,175,184
|11.98%
|135,007,610
|2,431,084
|3. By Separate Resolutions
|3(a) Approval of certain amendments to the Company's Articles to provide for a plurality voting standard in the event of contested director elections.*
|103,660,085
|76.00%
|32,741,559
|24.00%
|136,401,644
|1,037,050
|3(b) Approval of certain amendments to the Company's Articles to grant the Board sole authority to determine its size and provide for the possibility of holdover directors in the event of no directors receiving sufficient votes for election.*
|103,313,811
|75.74%
|33,088,596
|24.26%
|136,402,407
|1,036,287
|3(c) Approval of certain amendments to the Company's Articles to permit the issuance of preferred shares with rights and preferences to be determined by the Board from time to time.*
|71,309,952
|53.00%
|63,246,903
|47.00%
|134,556,855
|2,881,839
|3(d) Approval of certain administrative amendments to the Company's Articles to reflect Flutter's U.S. Domestic Issuer Status for the purpose of Exchange Act reporting.*
|136,351,041
|99.96%
|50,678
|0.04%
|136,401,719
|1,036,975
|4. By Separate Resolutions
|4(a) Ratification in a non-binding vote, the appointment of KPMG as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm and Auditors of the Company.
|149,345,191
|99.92%
|120,704
|0.08%
|149,465,895
|1,035,113
|4(b) Ratification of the authority in a binding vote, the Board to fix the compensation of KPMG.
|149,412,039
|99.96%
|55,225
|0.04%
|149,467,264
|1,033,744
|5. Renewal of the annual authority of the Board to issue shares.
|147,858,760
|98.93%
|1,598,026
|1.07%
|149,456,786
|1,044,222
|6. Renewal of the annual authority of the Board to issue shares for cash without first offering shares to existing shareholders.*
|134,973,805
|90.34%
|14,431,140
|9.66%
|149,404,945
|1,096,063
|7. Renewal of the annual authority of the Board to make market purchases of the Company’s shares.
|149,370,396
|99.97%
|50,103
|0.03%
|149,420,499
|1,080,509
|8. Renewal of the annual authority of the Board to determine the price range for the re-issue of treasury shares off market.*
|149,307,694
|99.93%
|108,557
|0.07%
|149,416,251
|1,084,757
* Denotes Special Resolutions
NOTES:
1 Votes “For” and “Against” are expressed as a percentage of votes received. The “For” votes include those giving the Chair discretion.
2 The total number of ordinary shares in issue on April 2, 2026 was 174,400,428. The Company does not currently hold any ordinary shares as Treasury shares.
3 A vote “Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes “For” or “Against” the resolution.
4 The total number of votes cast at the AGM (i.e. For, Against and Withheld) was 150,501,008 ordinary shares representing an 86.30% turnout.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (“FCA”) National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company’s website at www.flutter.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm.
A copy of the resolutions passed under special business (as defined by the Listing Rules of the FCA) will shortly be submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Edward Traynor
Company Secretary
Flutter Entertainment plc
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