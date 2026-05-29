Announcement from Eimskip: Strike of bosuns and able seamen cancelled

Eimskip, on behalf of P/f Faroe Ship, and the Icelandic Seamens' Union (SÍ) have signed an agreement cancelling the strike of bosuns and able seamen on the Company's vessels Brúarfoss.

Preparations for vessel departures begins immediately and all vessels will be back on schedule next week.

Eimskip has a long-standing relationship with the seafaring profession, and values their experience, diligence and determination. It is important to the Company to maintain that deep-rooted relationship, to work towards the advancement of the seafaring profession, and to elevate its standing.

Further information: Harpa Hödd Sigurdardóttir, Executive Vice President, HR & Communication, email: harpa@eimskip.com.