Blaze Pizza Celebrates National Best Friend Day With the Return of Its Fan-Favorite BFF Bundle

ATLANTA, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for National Best Friend Day, Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual artisanal pizza brand, is bringing back its popular BFF Bundle for one day only on June 8 at participating locations nationwide.

Designed for sharing, the limited-time digital-only offer includes two Build-Your-Own 11-inch pizzas, two fountain drinks and two desserts for just $25.99. Whether guests are celebrating lifelong friendships, grabbing lunch with coworkers, or catching up over pizza night, the BFF Bundle delivers a full meal experience at an exceptional value.

“Pizza has always been about bringing people together, and National Best Friend Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate the people who make life more fun,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “The BFF Bundle gives guests an easy and affordable way to share a meal, create memories and enjoy all their Blaze favorites together.”

In addition to the one-day BFF Bundle promotion, Blaze Pizza Rewards Members can unlock exclusive rewards tied to Blaze’s new Italian Escape menu offerings through the Blaze Pizza App. The limited-time rewards program gives loyal guests even more opportunities to explore Blaze’s latest menu innovations and flavor experiences throughout June.

Known for its customizable menu, high-quality ingredients, and fast-fire’d pizzas, Blaze Pizza continues to deliver a convenient and value-driven experience for guests nationwide through its digital ordering platforms.

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Offer valid June 8, 2026, only at participating Blaze Pizza locations. Valid only on digital orders placed via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com. Price and participation may vary by location. Taxes and fees apply. Not valid with other offers, discounts, catering orders or third-party delivery platforms. Excludes select non-traditional locations.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/179fd632-9d6c-46b1-8913-f3d3ae67f2ea